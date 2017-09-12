van Wyk scores at SA Drumming Championships

Bedfordview, South Africa – September 16, 2017 – Theo van Wyk of the Grade 2 Benoni MacTalla of South Africa and New Zealand’s Grade 1 Manawatu Scottish won his second successive South African Solo Drumming Championship at St. Benedict’s College. The Pipe Bands Association of Southern Africa brought in RSPBA adjuidicator Paul Brown to judge and then conduct workshops over the week in Gauteng.
Snare
Open MSR (15 competed)
1st Theo van Wyk, Benoni MacTalla
2nd Steven St Clair-Hall, African Skye
3rd David Murray, Knysna & Districts
4th Dylan Chadwick, Transvaal Scottish
5th Anthony Evans, Transvaal Scottish
6th Richard Dockerill, Transvaal Scottish
Judge: Paul Brown
Junior MSR (nine competed)
1st Ritvik Menon, St Benedict’s
2nd Dylan Chadwick, Transvaal Scottish
3rd David Hanekom, Pretoria Boys
4th Trevor Wilson, 1 Medical Batalion
5th James Penberthy, 1 Medical Batalion
6th Romeer Gopee, Pretoria Boys
Judge: Paul Brown
Novice
Overall
1st Tabile Morolong, Cornwall Hill
2nd Timothy Reynolds, Benoni
3rd Sebastian Potgieter, Benoni
4th Jordan Jacobs, Benoni
5th Robyn Walker, Jeppe
6th Jude Hide, Jeppe
Judge: Paul Brown
MSR (nine competed)
1st Tabile Morolong, Cornwall Hill
2nd Timothy Reynolds, Benoni
3rd Robyn Walker, Jeppe
4th Sebastian Potgieter, Benoni
5th Jude Hide, Jeppe
6th Zipho Oliphant, KES
Judge: Paul Brown
March (17 competed)
1st Tabile Morolong, Cornwall Hill
2nd Jordan Jacobs, Benoni
3rd Timothy Reynolds, Benoni
4th Sebastian Potgieter, Benoni
5th Joshua Langley, St Benedict’s
6th Leila Schultz, Jeppe
Judge: Dave Jeffrey
Drum Pad (nine competed)
1st Phoenix Potgieter, Benoni
2nd Keitumetse Mogabudi, Benoni
3rd Cameron Hickman, KES
4th Awande Mselehu, KES
5th Michael Huisamen, KES
6th Caitlin Roberts, Benoni
Judge: Dave Jeffrey
Tenor
Open MSR (seven competed)
1st Keegan Rohland, Benoni
2nd Leesha Fourie, Transvaal Scottish
3rd Erin Smith, Benoni
4th Leila Schultz, Jeppe
5th Sebastian Somerville, Jeppe
6th Caitlin Pitman, African Skye
Judge: Tarryn Mocke
Junior MSR (six competed)
1st Keegan Rohland, Benoni
2nd Leila Schultz, Jeppe
3rd Erin Smith, Benoni
4th Siobhan Naude, Jeppe
5th Sebastian Somerville, Jeppe
6th Sophie Claassen, Jeppe
Judge: Lucky Khumalo
Novice March (eight competed)
1st Masingita Mkhawane, KES
2nd Pranav Harrichund, Jeppe
3rd Marc du Randt, KES
4th Liam Howes, KES
5th Caitlin Roberts, Benoni
6th Rachel Bosch, Jeppe
Judge: Lynne van den Berg
Bass
Open MSR (five competed)
1st Chad Naude, Transvaal Scottish
2nd Keegan Rohland, Benoni
3rd Duncan Pretorius, Benoni
4th Siobhan Naude, Jeppe
5th Andrew Schmidt, Transvaal Scottish
Judge: Lynne van den Berg
Junior MSR (seven competed)
1st Stefan De Jager, Cornwall Hill
2nd Keegan Rohland, Benoni
3rd Sebastian Somerville, Jeppe
4th Siobhan Naude, Jeppe
5th Kian Naude, Jeppe
6th Sophie Claassen, Jeppe
Judge: Lucky Khumalo
Open Drum Salute
1st Transvaal Scottish
2nd St Benedict’s
Judge: Paul Brown