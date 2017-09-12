van Wyk scores at SA Drumming Championships

Bedfordview, South Africa – September 16, 2017 – Theo van Wyk of the Grade 2 Benoni MacTalla of South Africa and New Zealand’s Grade 1 Manawatu Scottish won his second successive South African Solo Drumming Championship at St. Benedict’s College. The Pipe Bands Association of Southern Africa brought in RSPBA adjuidicator Paul Brown to judge and then conduct workshops over the week in Gauteng.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

September 18, 1975 Bill Livingstone plays plastic Warnock drones at Northern Meeting.

