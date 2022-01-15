Video review: Highland Hanger + garment bag

Highland Gear Pipe Band Products

Highland Hanger: $34.99, garment bag (blue, green, black or red): $40

www.HighlandGear.ca/shop

With optimism that conditions will allow an in-person piping and drumming competition season in 2022, we have a look at the Highland Hanger ($34.99) and optional garment bag ($40 in blue, red, green and black) and available with custom embroidery for an additional charge), custom made by Highland Gear, well known makers of custom pipe bag, drum covers and all kinds of innovative items for pipers and drummers.

