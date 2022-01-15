Published: January 15, 2022

Video review: Highland Hanger + garment bag

Highland Hanger + garment bag
Highland Gear Pipe Band Products
Highland Hanger: $34.99, garment bag (blue, green, black or red): $40
www.HighlandGear.ca/shop

With optimism that conditions will allow an in-person piping and drumming competition season in 2022, we have a look at the Highland Hanger ($34.99) and optional garment bag ($40 in blue, red, green and black) and available with custom embroidery for an additional charge), custom made by Highland Gear, well known makers of custom pipe bag, drum covers and all kinds of innovative items for pipers and drummers.

 

