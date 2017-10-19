Wilson NZ Champ; Chandler takes Chanter; Kernaghan Clasp

(Page 1 of 1)

Christchurch – October 21-22, 2017 – Greg Wilson gained the New Zealand Solo Piping Championship at the annual Silver Chanter Competitions put on by the Highland Piping Society of Christchurch. More than 20 competed in the events.

The actual Silver Chanter in New Zealand is for an A-Grade MSR event, unlike the Silver Chanter held at Skye each August, which is for five invited contestants.

Silver Chanter MSR

1st Josh Chandler, Australia

2nd Emmett Conway, Wellington, New Zealand

3rd Sebastian George, Palmerston North, New Zealand

4th Hamish Reade,

Judges: Iain Hines, Stuart Finlayson, Colin MacLellan , Brian Switalla

Clasp MMSSRR (for previous winners of the Silver Chanter)

1st Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, New Zealand

2nd Josh Chandler

3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

Judges: Iain Hines, Stuart Finlayson, Colin MacLellan , Brian Switalla

NZ Championship

Open/A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson, Christchurch

2nd Richard Hawke, Christchurch

3rd Euan MacCrimmon, Inverness, Scotland

4th Jamie Hawke, Melbourne

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Iain Hines

March

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Andrew Roach

3rd Josh Chandler

4th Richard Hawke

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Brendon Eade

4th Josh Chandler

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Josh Chandler

4th Emmett Conway

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Brian Switalla

