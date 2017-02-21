Winnipeg Police peg win at home

Published: March 5, 2017
Winnipeg – March 4, 2017 – The Winnipeg Scottish Festival was held at the CanadInn Hotel and Convention Centre and featured a relatively large entry in grades 4 and 5 solo events, as well as a strong Grade 3 band contest. City of Regina was the only Grade 2 band attending. The Winnipeg Police were on top in Grade 3 with straight firsts.

Bands
Grade 2 (one played)
Medley
City of Regina

MSR
City of Regina

Grade 3 (three competed)
Medley
1st Winnipeg Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders (2,3,2,2)
3rd Winnipeg St. Andrew’s Society (3,2,3,3)

Grade 4
Medley (three competed)
1st Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (1,1,1,1)
2nd Conservatory of Performing Arts (3,2,2,2)
3rd Glenaura (2,3,3,3)

MSR (five competed)
1st Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial (1,1,1,1)
2nd Winnipeg St. Andrew’s (Gr4) (2,3,2,2)
3rd Conservatory of Performing Arts (3,4,3,3)

Grade 5 (two competed)
Quick march medley
1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)
2nd Prairie Thistle (2,2,2,2)

Judges for all events: Hugh Armstrong, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Tim Boan (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble).

 

