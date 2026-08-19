With Worlds done and dusted, get ready for the big solo piping events

With the pesky World Pipe Band Championships out of the way, the globe’s top competitive pipers are digging for the major Scottish solo competitions, beginning with the two-day Argyllshire Gathering at the scenic West Highland town of Oban.

The first day is on Wednesday, August 26th, with all of the piobaireachd competitions and the Former Winners MSR being held at indoor venues, followed by the rest of the light music contests held rain or shine at Mossfield Park on Oban’s outskirts (next door to Glencruitten Golf Club, the home club of top-flight PGA player Robert MacIntyre).

Entry to the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting at Inverness can be fraught with anxiety for those not in the events that are generally reserved for previous winners of other contests. The Gold and Silver Medals are limited to 25 contestants. A “Joint Vetting Committee” comprising representatives from the Argyllshire Gathering, Northern Meeting, Solo Piping Judges Association and the Competing Pipers Association reviews applications and decides who’s accepted. A certain few pipers on the cusp are wait-listed in the event an accepted entrant doesn’t attend.

According to a source, “The convention is that you have two years uncontested in the Gold Medal, and if the Joint Vetting Committee deems your playing not up to snuff, you are essentially demoted.”

For example, despite winning the Silver Medal at the Northern Meeting in 2023, Matt Pantaleoni of St. Louis was not accepted to compete for the Highland Society of London Gold Medal.

In at least one other instance, a previous winner of the Silver Medal was not permitted to play in the Gold Medal at either Oban or Inverness after a few years’ hiatus. The precedent then was that the Silver Medallist (and subsequent Gold Medal prizewinner) had to go around the Scottish Highland games circuit, often sparsely entered, to prove that his playing merited acceptance to the Gold Medals, which he did for a year and was then allowed to return.

The entry process has always lacked clarity, and each year confused at least a few applicants. In 1985, John Hanning of New Zealand was famously accepted to the Gold Medal at Oban, won the prize, but was made to compete in the Silver Medal at Inverness.

With 28 in the Senior Piobaireachd, and at least as many in the equivalent Clasp competition at the Northern Meeting, organizers and judges are pressed to maintain an equitable or even feasible competition, exacerbated by the Piobaireachd Society creating a five-year program started in 2023 whereby competitors must choose from a prescribed list of mostly 15 minutes or longer piobaireachds. Each competitor must submit six pieces from their list, the condition being that they can’t include the piobaireachds they were asked to play in previous years.

Unlike the Gold Medal, pipers who had won one of the Highland Society of London Gold Medals were accepted without question. The substantially increased numbers are reportedly presenting a quandary for the Joint Vetting Committee, whether to continue the tradition or, like the Gold Medals, limit the number of accepted entries.

The Northern Meeting will be on Thursday, September 3rd, and Friday, September 4th, all events held indoors at the elegant Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness.

Winners of the Gold Medals, Clasp, Senior Piobaireachd, and Former Winners MSR events at Oban and Inverness receive an invitation to the Glenfiddich Championships. Second-prize-winners in the CLASP, Sr. Piobaireachd and Former Winners are next in line in the event of a piper qualifying outright more than once.

In between Oban and Inverness is the Captain John A. MacLellan Memorial Medal Dinner piobaireachd competition in Edinburgh on Saturday, August 29th. Some tickets remain available for the tartan evening-wear event at the five-star Caledonian Hotel a few hundred yards from the foot of Edinburgh Castle. The Eagle Pipers Society organizes the unique event, which honours the legacy of the great Eagles co-founder, Capt. John MacLellan..

Competing for the one prize are Callum Beaumont, Cameron Drummond, Derek Midgley and Craig Sutherland, each assigned a composition by or closely associated with MacLellan.

Here are the accepted entries for the events at the 2026 Argyllshire Gathering, listed alphabetically by last name:

Wednesday, Aug. 26 Senior Piobaireachd (for winners of one or both Highland Society of London Gold Medals at the Argyllshire Gathering and/or Northern Meeting) Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario

Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

Nick Hudson, Houston

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh

Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

Willie McCallum, Glasgow

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

Douglas Murray, Cupar, Scotland

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Innes Smith, Dunblane, Scotland

John-Angus Smith, London

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand Judges: Murray Henderson, Bob Worrall, Bill Wotherspoon Highland Society of London Gold Medal Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

Calum Brown, Aberdeen

Glenn Brown

Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Kyle Cameron, Tobermory, Scotland

Sandy Cameron, Glasgow

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Nick Hudson

Cameron MacDougall, South Orange, New Jersey

Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

Cameron May, Dillerburn, Scotland

Ben McClamrock, Bethesda, Maryland

Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

John McDonald, Aberdeen

Sean McKeown, Ajax, Ontario

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

Connor Sinclair, Perth, Scotland

Innes Smith

Darach Urquhart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Brodie Watson-Massey

Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland Judges: Jimmy Banks, Alan Forbes, John Wilson Silver Medal Joe Biggs, Bowmanville, Ontario

Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

Alistair Brown, Kyleakin, Scotland

Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Eireann Cameron, Burleton, Scotland

Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Callum Carn, Glasgow

Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

John Dew, Crieff, Scotland

Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario

Bobby Durning, Garland, Texas

Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

Edward Gaul, Dundee

Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand

Zephan Knickel, Lynwood, Washington

Anna Kummerlow, Kladrum, Germany

Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver

James McPetrie, Edinburgh

Ross Miller, Glasgow

Bradley Parker, Chapelhall, Scotland

Andrew Pattison, Troon, Scotland

Jonathan Simpson, Borrowstounness, Scotland

Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Campbell Wilson, Pizen, Czechia Judges: Euan Anderson, Mike Cusack, Ronnie McShannon MacGregor Memorial (for pipers younger than 22) Heat 1 (top four qualify for the eight-player final) Douglas Baird, Bathgate, Scotland

Alasdair Bullock, Dalmally, Scotland

Beatrix Carter, Washington, DC

Christopher Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland

Calum Dunbar, Inverness, Scotland

Thomas Fallon, Inverleith, Scotland

Sam Foote, Christchurch, New Zealand

Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland

Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland

Abby Long, Houston

Charlie Mack, Port Seton, Scotland

Eala McElhinney, Glasgow

Calan McGuigan, Oban, Scotland

Liam Nicolson, Glasgow

Alex Pavlovic, Houston Heat 2 (top four qualify for the eight-player final) Hugh Anderson, Tobermory, Scotland

Arran Brown, Campbeltown, Scotland

Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California

Arthur MacKay, Livingstone, Scotland

Peter MacKay, Glasgow

Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland

Christopher McCartan, Lochgilphead, Scotland

Ryan McCreadie, Livingstone, Scotland

Lachlan Rennie, Dundee, Scotland

Lily Robertson, Oban, Scotland

James Silcock, Falkirk, Scotland

Flora Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

Magnus Stone, Dollar, Scotland

Jack Watson, Kilmarnock, Scotland

Alistair Williams, Dunblane, Scotland The two judges for each heat and those assessing the final will be from this list: Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser, Patricia Henderson, and Logan Tannock. Finalists will not be given the piobaireachd they played in their heat. Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel (for winners of both the Argyllshire Gathering A-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel) Chris Armstrong

Callum Beaumont

Calum Brown

Glenn Brown

Cameron Drummond

Ben Duncan

Alex Gandy

Bruce Gandy

Alasdair Henderson

Nick Hudson

Finlay Johnston

Alistair Lee, Coquitlam, British Columbia

Jack Lee

Stuart Liddell

Angus D. MacColl

Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Ian K. MacDonald

Cameron MacDougall

Roddy MacLeod

Willie McCallum

Fred Morrison

Sarah Muir

Douglas Murray

Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland

Connor Sinclair

Iain Speirs

Craig Sutherland Judges: Robert Barnes, Donald MacPhee, Robert Wallace Thursday, Aug. 27 A-Grade 2/4 March and Strathspey & Reel (winners of one of the events denoted) Bobby Allen, Chryston, Scotland

Cameron Bonar

Glenn Brown (S&R only)

Gordon Bruce

Sandy Cameron

Greig Canning

Ross Conner

Seumas Coyne, Mentone, California

John Dew

Andrew Donlon

Ben Duncan (2/4 March only)

Brendan Eade

Stuart Easton

Michael Fitzhenry

Jamie Forrester

Andrew Hayes

Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

Nick Hudson (2/4 March only)

Liam Kernaghan

Steven Leask

Angus J. MacColl (S&R only)

Ian K. MacDonald (2/4 March only)

Cameron MacDougall (2/4 March only)

Cameron May

Ben McClamrock

Sean McKeown

Derek Midgley

Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

Fred Morrison (2/4 March only)

Sarah Muir (S&R only)

Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland

Bradley Parker

Connor Sinclair (S&R only)

Innes Smith

Iain Speirs (S&R only)

Darach Urquhart

Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland

Brodie Watson-Massey

Campbell Wilson

Greg Wilson

Callum Wynd 2/4 March judges: Jimmy Banks, Robert Barnes, Murray Henderson Strathspey & Reel judges: Barry Donaldson, Ian Duncan, Derek Fraser B-Grade 2/4 March and Strathspey & Reel (winners of one of the events denoted) Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

Joe Biggs

Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland

Alistair Brown

Ruairidh Brown

Kyle Cameron

Eireann Cameron

Callum Carn

Joshua Chandler, Victoria, Australia

Kristopher Coyle, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Callum Davidson, Broxburn, Scotland

Jacob Dicker

Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand

Bobby Durning

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland

Eddie Gaul

Norman Gillies, Ullapool, Scotland

Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland

Andrew Hall, Glasgow

Zephan Knichel, Washington, DC

Anna Kummerlöw

Dan Lyden

Cameron MacLeod, Glasgow

Angus MacPhee

John McDonald

James McPetrie

Ross Miller

Hector Munro, London

Dan Nevans, Glasgow

Louis Newman, Auckland, New Zealand

Liam Nicolson

Matt Pantaleoni

Andrew Pattison

Ryan Praskovich, Columbus, Ohio

Jonathon Simpson

Andrew Smith

Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

Intermediate

Hugh Anderson

Douglas Baird

Arran Brown

Alasdair Bullock

Beatrix Carter

Annabel Charlton, Pitlochry, Scotland

Christopher Drummond

Calum Dunbar

Thomas Fallon

Sam Foote

Arran Green

Fraser Hamilton

Malachi Johannsen

Abby Long

Charlie Mack

Arthur MacKay

Peter MacKay

Lewis Maxwell

Christopher McCartan

Ryan McCreadie

Eala McElhinney

Calan McGuigan

Alex Pavlovic

Lachlan Rennie

Lily Robertson

James Silcock

Flora Stone

Magnus Stone

Jack Watson

Alistair Williams 2/4 March judges: Euan Anderson, Peter Hunt, John Wilson Strathspey & Reel judges: Patricia Henderson, Bob Worrall, Bill Wotherspoon Intermediate MSR Hugh Anderson, Tobermory, Scotland

Douglas Baird, Bathgate, Scotland

Arran Brown, Campbeltown, Scotland

Alasdair Bullock, Dalmally, Scotland

Beatrix Carter, Washington, DC

Annabel Charlton, Pitlochry, Scotland

Christopher Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland

Calum Dunbar, Inverness, Scotland

Thomas Fallon, Inverleith, Scotland

Sam Foote, Christchurch, New Zealand

Arran Green

Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland

Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California

Charlie Mack, Port Seton, Scotland

Arthur MacKay, Livingstone, Scotland

Peter MacKay, Glasgow

Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland

Christopher McCartan, Lochgilphead, Scotland

Ryan McCreadie, Livingston, Scotland

Eala McElhinney, Glasgow

Calan McGuigan, Oban, Scotland

Alex Pavlovic, Houston

Lachlan Rennie, Dundee

Lily Robertson, Oban, Scotland

James Silcock, Falkirk, Scotland

Flora Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

Magnus Stone, Dollar, Scotland

Jack Watson, Kilmarnock, Scotland

Alistair Williams, Dunblane, Scotland Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Ronnie McShannon Jig (open to all Premier and A-Grade competitors; no order of play; judges are Alan Forbes and Donald MacKay) Junior and Local events (for pipers younger than 18, and young pipers from the Argyllshire area, respectively) will be judged by Mike Cusack and Logan Tannock.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the Argyllshire Gathering as they become available.