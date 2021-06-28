World Online solos back for summer event

The original and by far the biggest online solo piping and drumming competition is back with the Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships.

With a registration deadline of July 21st and video entries due August 11th, the event anticipates continuing on the first competitions, which have attracted nearly 5,000 separate entries.

The competitions are the brainchild of Jori Chisholm of Seattle, who owns and operates BagpipeLessons.com, a teaching and products business that has brought several innovations designed to make piping easier, or at least less stressful.

Chisholm launched the first online contest in 2011 when he was living temporarily in Copenhagen. The contest format was resurrected with the pandemic, and has become something of a model for others to follow as the global restrictions on in-person events continue.

You can register here for the Summer 2021 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships, each event costing US$18. The organizers promise the usual cadre of world-famous judges.

