World’s 2018: Who’s going?

Published: February 2, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 2)

It’s hard to believe that the 2018 World Pipe Band Championships are only about six months away. Because it’s the non-UK bands that put the “world” in the World’s, pipes|drums thought we’d ask the leaders of each of those Grade 1 bands about their plans.

We already learned and reported that only one Grade 1 band from Ontario – the 78th Fraser Highlanders – would be making the trip, marking the first time in at least 35 years that the contest would be down to a single group from that piping and drumming-rich area.

+ World’s 2018 down to one Gr1 Ontario band

The good news, though, is that no fewer than nine Grade 1 bands from outside of the UK & Ireland are planning to compete in the event on August 17-18 at Glasgow Green, Glasgow. That’s an increase over the six that participated in 2017.

Confirmed attending

78th Fraser Highlanders (Ontario, Canada) – Pipe-Major Doug MacRae says that his band plans also to compete at North Berwick, the Saturday before the World’s. It will be the 78th Frasers’ thirty-sixth consecutive trip to the World Championships.

78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Nova Scotia, Canada) – after electing to sit out last year, Pipe-Major Alex Gandy confirmed that the Canadian Maritimes’ finest plans to be back in action on Glasgow Green.

Bagad Cap Caval (Brittany, France) – a welcome return for the only Grade 1 band in continental Europe, Pipe-Major Hervé Le Floc’h’s popular bagad last competed at the World’s in 2016, when they finished eighth in both the Medley and MSR qualifying rounds.

Canterbury Caledonian (New Zealand) – it will be the debut appearance at the World’s for both Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke and Lead-Drummer Brayden Drummond, and a return to the World’s for the band after working to settle in in 2017.

Dowco Triumph Street (British Columbia, Canada) – the ninth straight World’s appearance for Dowco Triumph Street, which has qualified for the Grade 1 final in each of the previous eight years. With as many or more than half of the band’s members in the UK, including most of its drum section, the decidedly . . .

 

Page 1 of 212
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Term limits
    Tue, 23 Jan 2018
    Have you ever wondered why change is so slow to come with the rules, regulations, policies and practices of piping and drumming organizations? One cause could be term limits – or the lack of them – for elected executives and … Con …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 9, 2018MacKenzie Caledonian in ConcertGardyne Theatre, Dundee

February 10, 2018Gaelic Society of Toronto Young Pipers CompetitionMoss Park Armoury, Toronto

February 18, 2018The 8th College of Piping German Winter SchoolHomburg, Saarland, Germany

February 24, 2018More Ceol Mor! Piobaireachd WorkshopToronto

February 24, 2018Boney Music Memorial Invitational Piping Competition & RecitalHalpern Centre, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Need to manipulate your pipe chanter reed? – use a pen knife or Xacto knife instead of sandpaper. You have much more control on the amount of cane you take off with a knife vs. sandpaper. And it is much better for the cane itself; other woodworkers call this technique “feathering.”
Donald MacPhee, reedmaker, Alexandria, Scotland