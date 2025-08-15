World’s 2025 Day 1 gets immaculate reception from large crowds in perfect weather

The first day of the 2025 World Pipe Band Championships enjoyed immaculate weather to go with many near-flawless Grade 1 performances before a large crowd at Glasgow Green.

Fourteen of the globe’s best bands competed in Medley and MSR events. Each contestant could choose which of their two selections they’d play, and the MSR was the “small” format, each tune no more than four parts.

With no rules governing the maximum number of players, band pipe section sizes varied wildly. Some competed with more than 20 pipers, while one played with 11. Similarly, snare lines ranged from 12 to half that size. A few bands had equal numbers of drummers as they had pipers, and one band played with 16 pipers and 19 drummers.

For the first time, all Juvenile and Novice Juvenile bands competed on the Friday in what the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and sponsors Glasgow Life branded a “Youth Championship” day.

The day’s results will be kept confidential until the awards presentation on Saturday, after all 14 Grade 1 bands and the balance of the grades finish competing.

Glasgow Life streamed the Grade 1 events live without opinionated commentary before, during, or after the performances. Emcee Fergus Muirhead introduced each band and chatted with the audience between bands.

In a departure from past years, all non-competing attendees had to purchase an admission ticket to enjoy the Friday, and there were numerous invitations to donate to Glasgow Life at the event and during the livestream to “help us continue to provide a world-class experience for the bands and their fans.”

Last year’s top monetary prize was reportedly £1500.

On Saturday, the 2024 World Champions, Inveraray & District, will continue their title defence as they vie for a fourth World’s win under Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell and Leading-Drummer Steven McWhirter.

The forecast is mostly sunny, with a high of 22°C and even more immaculate performances.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more from the 2025 World Pipe Band Championships.