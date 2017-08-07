World’s dozen finalists announced

Published: August 11, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Glasgow – August 11, 2017 – the 12 bands to qualify for the Grade 1 Final of the 2017 World Pipe Band Championships were determined at Glasgow Green today, with a total of 20 bands vying for the dozen places. Every band competed in a Medley and MSR event in their group of 10, using the same order-of-play in each contest. Weather was overcast and cool all day with a few spells of rain, at times heavy. There were one or two moments of sunshine.

Those going on to compete for the World Championship on Saturday, August 12th, are, in alphabetical order:

  • Dowco Triumph Street (Canada)
  • Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)
  • Glasgow Police (Scotland)
  • Inveraray & District (Scotland)
  • Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)
  • Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)
  • Police Service of Northern Ireland
  • ScottishPower (Scotland)
  • Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)
  • Simon Fraser University (Canada)
  • St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)
  • Vale of Atholl (Scotland)

Dowco Triumph Steet Pipe-Major David Hilder reflecting on his band’s bass. [photo: pipes|drums]

Also competing but not making the final were:

  • 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)
  • Auckland & District (New Zealand)
  • Bleary & District (Northern Ireland)
  • Buchan Peterson (Scotland)
  • Johnstone (Scotland)
  • Peel Regional Police (Canada)
  • Ravara (Northern Ireland)
  • Toronto Police (Canada)

Order of play for the Saturday final in both events:

  • Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)
  • Inveraray & District (Scotland)
  • Glasgow Police (Scotland)
  • Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)
  • Dowco Triumph Street (Canada)
  • Police Service of Northern Ireland
  • St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)
  • Vale of Atholl (Scotland)
  • Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)
  • Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)
  • Simon Fraser University (Canada)
  • ScottishPower (Scotland)

PSNI Pipe-Major Rab Cupples. [photo: pipes|drums]

Qualifier Judges
Group 1 Medley and Group 2 MSR: Piping: Jim Semple (Scotland), Brian Switalla (New Zealand); drumming: Paul Brown (Scotland); ensemble: John Moles (Scotland).
Group 2 Medley and Group 1 MSR: Piping: Dixie Ingram (Scotland), Ian Wood (Scotland); Drumming: Lee Innes (Scotland); ensemble: Joe Noble (Scotland).

Judges for the Saturday Final
Medley: Piping: Tom Brown (Scotland), Sam Young (Australia); drumming: Greg Dinsdale (Canada); ensemble: Robert Mathieson (Scotland)
MSR: Piping John Wilson (Scotland), Donald MacPhee (Scotland); drumming: Alex Dudgeon (Scotland); ensemble: Tony Sloane (Scotland)

None of the three bands from Ontario, Canada, managed to go through to the final. The 78th Fraser Highlanders came closest, finishing seventh in each of their events. Auckland & District of New Zealand finished fifth in their medley event, with two fourths in piping, but was tenth in their MSR heat.

The Toronto Police Pipe Band’s medley marked the final competition of Bill Livingstone’s career.

Bill Livingstone in his final competition performance. [photo: pipes|drums]

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 11, 1962John D. Burgess blown off platform at Taynuilt games and still wins Jig.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 12, 2017Strathpeffer Highland GamesStrathpeffer, Scotland

August 12, 2017Atholl And Breadalbane GatheringAberfeldy, Scotland

August 12, 2017Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland GamesCentre Wellington Community Sportsplex (Fergus) 550 Belsyde Ave. E. Fergus, Ontario

August 13, 2017Perth Highland GamesNorth Inch, Perth, Scotland

August 13, 2017Cortachy Highland GamesCortachy Castle grounds, Cortachy, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
If a musical “ditty” pops into your head, such as an end-phrase, interesting turn or a unique note combination, write it down as soon as you can. Too often great ideas are lost if not captured immediately.
Sean Somers, Calgary
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Voluminous