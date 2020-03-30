World’s Highland pipers gonnae gi’e it laldy for key workers Thursday

If you’re a Highland piper anywhere in the world, on Thursday, April 2nd, at 20:00 GMT / 15:00 EDT / 12:00 PDT you need to strike up your pipes and play “Scotland the Brave.”

Why? It’s to show appreciation for the world’s front-line essential workers striving to keep everyone safe and healthy, maintaining vital commerce, and essential law and order during the COVID-19 crisis.

What to do?

Go to your front door, balcony, or window and crack out your best StB. It doesn’t matter if you’re Stuart Liddell or a rank beginner – just frickin’ gi’e it laldy, as they say.

“Wherever you can play safely and still keep socially distant,” said Helen Wilkinson, the National Piping Centre’s communications and marketing supremo, whose brainchild it was for the Pipe Up! challenge.

The event is the piping world’s contribution to various efforts around the globe to acknowledge and applaud front-line staff, many of whom are putting their own lives on the line to help you.

Use the hashtag #NHStheBrave when you post your pics and what-nots on social media.