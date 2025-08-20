World’s prize money is nice, but not the gold at rainbow’s end

Competing pipe bands and their members put in hundreds of hours of practice and pay thousands for the pure joy of making the best music they can with their friends. The endorphin-inducing thrill of competing, the adrenaline rush of satisfaction after an excellent performance, and the strange relief when it’s over compels us to return for more.

That is to say, no one does it for the money.

All the same, competitors intrinsically want what is fair. We look to associations and event organizers to put on a competition that’s fairly organized, fairly judged, and, if it indeed matters, fairly compensated, commensurate with gate receipts, sponsorships, entry fees and licensing.

For years, pipes|drums has asked the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association for details of the Grade 1 prize money at the World Pipe Band Championships, but never received a response.

Until now. In what appears to be a new communications era for the RSPBA, they responded to our request for that information. So here it is:

World Champions: £2000 (US$2,694)

Second: £1000 (US$1,347)

Third: £800

Fourth: £750

Fifth: £700

Sixth: £650

There are no other cash prizes, such as for the World Pipe Band Drumming winner or the winners of the various events. The total Grade 1 prize purse is £5270, or US$9,848.

Based on anecdotal information, the prize money appears to have increased by 33% since 2024. Given that pipe bands compete for the love of it and not the money, the amount might seem relatively paltry to some, many, or even all, particularly in light of the revenue generated from a large paying audience, many vendors, and high-profile sponsors like Glasgow Live and BBC Scotland.

“To be honest, it’s probably immaterial. In fact, it is immaterial.” – Grade 1 pipe-major

“To be honest, [World’s prize money] is probably immaterial,” one Grade 1 pipe-major said on condition that his name isn’t used. “In fact, it is immaterial.”

Another Grade 1 pipe-major, perhaps like most, didn’t know what World’s prize money was offered.

“I actually don’t know,” he said. “The money is appreciated, of course, as it might be used for something for the band as a way of celebrating success or as a new piece of equipment. But essentially, no matter what, the band will always operate at a loss on competition day, or weekend in the case of the World’s.”

There are few other official national or continental championships. The North American Championships at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario, is the largest and most prominent contest, next to the World’s. But the event has a hard time attracting Grade 1 bands, mainly due to the travel costs and the fact that it traditionally is only a week or less before North American bands travel to Glasgow, not to mention there being only three operating Grade 1 bands in North America, only one within 3,000 kilometres of the competition.

In addition to a travel allowance, the event offers Grade 1 band prize-winners CAD$3,000 / £1606 for first, second prize $2,000 / £1071; third $1,600 / £857; fourth: $1,300 / £696; fifth: $1,000 / £536; sixth: $800 / £424 – a total Grade 1 prize purse of $9,700 / £5194, which is pretty close to that of the World’s. (The Glengarry Highland Games makes everything clear on its website.)

“The prize money does not change with respect to the number of bands entered in the contest,” the Glengarry Highland Games’ Bruce McQuaig said. “We still include the total number in our budget every year even though we know it won’t be spent.”

The New Zealand Pipe Band Championships, run by the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands Association, doesn’t offer any prize money, choosing instead to support all bands.

“The RNZPBA doesn’t award prize money for the National Championships in any grade in New Zealand,” said RNZPBA President Liam Kernaghan. “We do provide financial support to bands via the various programmes we run. For every $1 bands pay, we provide $4 of benefits back. We recognize the huge amount of work that goes into preparing for competitions and assist our bands wherever we can, both financially and non-financially. In the past, we have had a named sponsor for the Nationals, including the Seagram’s 100 Pipers New Zealand Pipe Band Championships. To assist with the cost of the Championships, we have also sold naming rights on the live stream.”

Nearly 60 bands competed at the 2025 New Zealand Championships, with six in the Grade 1 contest that included Australia’s Hawthorn. Prize money did not affect bands’ decision to attend the Antipodes’ most significant event.

All piping, drumming and pipe band competitions welcome sponsorships to offset ever-increasing costs. The World Pipe Band Championships have been awarded title sponsorship in the past. The Edinburgh Evening News and News of the World newspapers, going back to the 1950s and ’60s, had their names added prominently to the event and Grade 1 trophies. Whether the competing bands received significantly more or even any prize money isn’t known.

What do other major music competitions offer? The winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition for solo piano receives US$30,000 (£22,2756) and a gold medal, $20,000 for second, and $10,000 for third. At the judges’ discretion, a Grand Prix prize of US$100,000 (£74,257) may be awarded to an outstanding gold medalist.

As with the World Pipe Band Championships, those amounts aren’t life-changing, even though they’re better than the proverbial kick in the arse. But winning opens many opportunities, whether concert performances or international invitations.

There are no monetary prizes for winning an Olympic gold medal (home countries often give athletes incentive payouts, though). Still, the value of the award can result in millions in endorsement deals.

Pipe band competitions are unusual in that the musical performers pay to play.

Pipe band competitions are unusual in that the musical performers pay to play. In the case of a 35-member band from New Zealand, that collective amount is more than £100,000 – a staggering commitment. A band like Simon Fraser University, which has attended all 40 World Championships held since 1983, has collectively invested between $4,000,000 and $5,000,000 to participate.

With events and associations purportedly stretched thin financially, what constitutes “fair” prize money is a legitimate question. If relatively small monetary award amounts are unimportant to competitors, why offer them? No money is awarded at the World Solo Drumming Championships or the New Zealand Championships, and there’s no shortage of eager contestants.

What would happen if all pipe band associations stopped awarding cash prizes?

On the other hand, isn’t it right to share a fair amount of money from gate, sponsorship and licensing revenues with those who make the product being sold?

Rainbows have occasionally been seen at Glasgow Green as the weather can change from rain to sun to rain to sun throughout the day. There’s no proverbial pot of gold for the winners. Still, there is value beyond money in terms of lifelong memories, camaraderie, and making magical music, which, for most, is priceless non-monetary wealth.

