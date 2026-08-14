Features
August 14, 2026

Worlds Week Question of the Day #3: Should the Worlds regularly move location?

We’re asking a few important questions during Worlds Week 2026.

Here are responses to our Friday, August 14th, question: Should the Worlds regularly move location?

What are your thoughts? Feel free to express your opinion through Comments below.

 

1 COMMENT

  1. I don’t think The Worlds should move. Glasgow Green is an excellent location, and the city shows great support for the event. The Piping Live Week infrastructure is perfect, and access is pretty much ideal for bands from Scotland, and other countries. The other Majors move around, so there is plenty of opportunity for bands to play in other locations in a given year.

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