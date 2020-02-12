Worrall resigns from PPBSO Music Committee

Well known piping figure Bob Worrall has tendered his resignation from the Music Committee of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, after serving for the better part of the last 30 years.

In a message to committee members, Worrall cited that he felt that PPBSO President Chris Buchanan considered Worrall “a disruptive force within the committee,” and that if he were to tender his resignation it would be accepted.

In the same message, Worrall cited allegations that Music Committee meetings were “dysfunctional . . and that I was a major reason for this.”

Worrall submitted his resignation on February 11th, and informed the committee of his conclusion that several projects he was involved with would have to be cancelled, including various judging seminars and examinations and band grading assessments he was scheduled to perform with other committee members.

Worrall’s resignation from voluntary PPBSO work is believed to be at least the third in his more than 40 years in various capacities with the organization.

In addition to his involvement with the PPBSO, he is a member of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s adjudication panel, and, as well as his teaching work, is probably most well known for hosting pipe band concerts and the annual BBC Radio Scotland live stream of the World Pipe Band Championships.

Buchanan declined an invitation to comment on the matter.

Lynda Mackay, who had served as chair of the committee, said that she resigned from the Music Committee last week due to time commitments.

Stay tuned for updates to this story as they are known.

