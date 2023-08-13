Police Scotland Fife and Manawatu Scottish in charge at Perth

Perth, Scotland – August 13, 2023 – Four Grade 1 bands weathered the wildly intermittent spells of, rain, wind, cloud and sunshine at the Perth Highland Games, and it was Police Scotland Fife that was the overall best, and New Zealand’s Manawatu Scottish an aggregate second with a win in the Medley and a second in the MSR. Of additional note, Canterbury Caledonian Society, also from New Zealand, took two firsts in piping in the Medley event, and Police Scotland Fife enjoyed two drumming firsts.

Remarkably, there was a six-band Grade 2 competition, yet no band actually with that grade entered. Rather than cancelling the event, it went ahead with a Grade 3 and Juvenile bands playing up.

Grade 1

Medley

1st Manawatu Scottish (2,2,2,1)

2nd Police Scotland Fife (ens.pref.) (3,3,1,2)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand) (1,1,4,3)

4th St. Thomas Alumni (USA) (4,4,3,4)

Judges: Ross Walker, Donald Mackay (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble)

MSR

1st Police Scotland Fife (1,1,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (3,2,2,2)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,3,4,3)

4th St. Thomas Alumni (4,4,3,4)

Judges: J. Connor, Jennifer Hutcheon (piping); B. Black (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st George Watson’s College (Scotland) (Juvenile) (ens.pref.)

2nd Vale of Atholl (Gr3) (Scotland)

3rd Haileybury (Gr3) (Australia)

4th MacKenzie Caledonian (Gr3) (Scotland) (ens.pref.)

5th Methil & District (Gr3)

6th College of Piping (Gr3) (Canada)

Grade 3

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial (Canada)

2nd Vale of Atholl

3rd College of Piping

4th Methil & District

5th MacKenzie Caledonian

6th Haileybury

7th Kinross & District

8th Penicuick & District

9th RAF Central Scotland

Juvenile

1st George Watson’s College

2nd St. Andrew’s College (New Zealand)

Grade 4A

1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia)

2nd Cape Breton Island (Canada)

3rd Kinross & District (Scotland)

4th Perth & District (Scotland) (ens.pref.)

5th Vale of Atholl (Scotland)

6th RAF Central Scotland (Scotland)

7th Penicuik & District(Scotland)

Grade 4B

1st Govan Community Pipe Band

2nd Royal Army of Oman

3rd Royal Air Force of Oman

4th St. Andrew’s (Canada)

5th Sons of Holyland (Israel)

6th Scots College Old Boys (Australia)

7th College of Piping (Canada)

8th City of St. Andrew’s (Scotland)

Novice Juvenile A

1st Glendora High School (USA)

Novice Juvenile B

1st St. Thomas Episcopal School (USA)

2nd St. John’s College (Zimbabwe)

