Police Scotland Fife and Manawatu Scottish in charge at Perth
Perth, Scotland – August 13, 2023 – Four Grade 1 bands weathered the wildly intermittent spells of, rain, wind, cloud and sunshine at the Perth Highland Games, and it was Police Scotland Fife that was the overall best, and New Zealand’s Manawatu Scottish an aggregate second with a win in the Medley and a second in the MSR. Of additional note, Canterbury Caledonian Society, also from New Zealand, took two firsts in piping in the Medley event, and Police Scotland Fife enjoyed two drumming firsts.
Remarkably, there was a six-band Grade 2 competition, yet no band actually with that grade entered. Rather than cancelling the event, it went ahead with a Grade 3 and Juvenile bands playing up.
Grade 1
Medley
1st Manawatu Scottish (2,2,2,1)
2nd Police Scotland Fife (ens.pref.) (3,3,1,2)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand) (1,1,4,3)
4th St. Thomas Alumni (USA) (4,4,3,4)
Judges: Ross Walker, Donald Mackay (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble)
MSR
1st Police Scotland Fife (1,1,1,1)
2nd Manawatu Scottish (3,2,2,2)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,3,4,3)
4th St. Thomas Alumni (4,4,3,4)
Judges: J. Connor, Jennifer Hutcheon (piping); B. Black (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)
Grade 2
1st George Watson’s College (Scotland) (Juvenile) (ens.pref.)
2nd Vale of Atholl (Gr3) (Scotland)
3rd Haileybury (Gr3) (Australia)
4th MacKenzie Caledonian (Gr3) (Scotland) (ens.pref.)
5th Methil & District (Gr3)
6th College of Piping (Gr3) (Canada)
Grade 3
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial (Canada)
2nd Vale of Atholl
3rd College of Piping
4th Methil & District
5th MacKenzie Caledonian
6th Haileybury
7th Kinross & District
8th Penicuick & District
9th RAF Central Scotland
Juvenile
1st George Watson’s College
2nd St. Andrew’s College (New Zealand)
Grade 4A
1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia)
2nd Cape Breton Island (Canada)
3rd Kinross & District (Scotland)
4th Perth & District (Scotland) (ens.pref.)
5th Vale of Atholl (Scotland)
6th RAF Central Scotland (Scotland)
7th Penicuik & District(Scotland)
Grade 4B
1st Govan Community Pipe Band
2nd Royal Army of Oman
3rd Royal Air Force of Oman
4th St. Andrew’s (Canada)
5th Sons of Holyland (Israel)
6th Scots College Old Boys (Australia)
7th College of Piping (Canada)
8th City of St. Andrew’s (Scotland)
Novice Juvenile A
1st Glendora High School (USA)
Novice Juvenile B
1st St. Thomas Episcopal School (USA)
2nd St. John’s College (Zimbabwe)
