2019 Nicol-Brown videos: MSR prizewinners

pipes|drums Magazine is pleased to bring you videos of the five prize-winning performances from the March, Strathspey & Reel event at the 2019 Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held on October 12 at the First Redeemer Church of Scotia, Scotia, New York.

The winner of the contest was Joseph Horwath of Saginaw, Michigan. The overall Nicole-Brown Champion was Blaise Theriault of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

It was the 37th running of the contest, which is organized by a dedicated group of pipers and enthusiasts from the eastern United States, and supported by a long list of sponsors that contributed merchandise, services and money.

The non-profit pipes|drums was once again pleased to be a financial contributor to the event.

Each competitor was asked for their permission to use their performances, and received a small remuneration and a complimentary one-year subscription to pipes|drums.

We thank and congratulate the competitors in and organizers of the Nicol-Brown for their hospitality and fine volunteer work.

If you enjoyed these videos, please consider subscribing or donating to pipes|drums so that we can keep creating features like these (if you are already a subscriber – thank you!).

Please also consider making a donation of any amount to the Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational, a registered charity in the US.

