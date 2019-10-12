Blaise Theriault: 2019 Nicol-Brown Amateur Champion

Scotia, New York – October 12, 2019 – Blaise Theriault of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was the overall winner of the 2019 Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Championship, held for the 37th time, this year at the First Reformed Church of Scotia. Theriault won against nine other competitors, each top amateurs from across North America. The competition was decided on aggregate points gained from Piobaireachd, MSR and 6/8 March events, all judged by Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland; Faye Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland; and Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario.

The aggregate is weighted with most emphasis on the Piobaireachd results (9,7,6,5,4), then the MSR (8,6,5,4,3) and then the 6/8 Marches (6,4,3,2,1).

The competition is presented by a small volunteer group with a wide array of sponsors making merchandise and financial contributions. pipes|drums once again made a monetary contribution.

Overall

1st Blaise Theriault

2nd Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

3rd Colin Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario,

4th Alistair Bevan, Abbotsfor, British Columbia

Piobaireachd

1st Blaise Theriault, “The Massacre of Glencoe”

2nd Colin Johnstone, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

3rd Tyler Destremps, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

4th Kevin Darmadi, Houston, “The Groat”

5th Alistair Bevan, “Nameless – Hiharin dro o dro”

MSR

1st Joseph Horwath, Saginaw, Michigan

2nd Tyler Destremps

3rd Blaise Theriault

4th Colin Johnstone

5th Charlie Morris, Agoura Hills, California

6/8 Marches

1st Alistair Bevan

2nd Tyler Destremps

3rd Colin Johnstone

4th Blaise Theriault

5th Kevin Darmadi

Other contestants: Adam Blaine, Cupertino, California; Liam Macdonald, Wellesley, Ontario; and Stuart Marshall, Greensboro, North Carolina.

