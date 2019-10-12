Published: October 12, 2019

Blaise Theriault: 2019 Nicol-Brown Amateur Champion

2019 Nicol-Brown Champion Blaise Theriault with the Chalice trophy.

Scotia, New York – October 12, 2019 – Blaise Theriault of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was the overall winner of the 2019 Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Championship, held for the 37th time, this year at the First Reformed Church of Scotia. Theriault won against nine other competitors, each top amateurs from across North America. The competition was decided on aggregate points gained from Piobaireachd, MSR and 6/8 March events, all judged by Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland; Faye Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland; and Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario.

The aggregate is weighted with most emphasis on the Piobaireachd results (9,7,6,5,4), then the MSR (8,6,5,4,3) and then the 6/8 Marches (6,4,3,2,1).

The competition is presented by a small volunteer group with a wide array of sponsors making merchandise and financial contributions. pipes|drums once again made a monetary contribution.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for video of MSR performances from the 2019 Nicol-Brown.

Overall
1st Blaise Theriault
2nd Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
3rd Colin Johnstone, Aurora, Ontario,
4th Alistair Bevan, Abbotsfor, British Columbia

Judges and first prize winners (L-R): Faye Henderson, Joseph Horwath, Blaise Theriault, Alistair Bevan, Callum Beaumont and Matt MacIsaac.

Piobaireachd
1st Blaise Theriault, “The Massacre of Glencoe”
2nd Colin Johnstone, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
3rd Tyler Destremps, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
4th Kevin Darmadi, Houston, “The Groat”
5th Alistair Bevan, “Nameless – Hiharin dro o dro”

MSR
1st Joseph Horwath, Saginaw, Michigan
2nd Tyler Destremps
3rd Blaise Theriault
4th Colin Johnstone
5th Charlie Morris, Agoura Hills, California

6/8 Marches
1st Alistair Bevan
2nd Tyler Destremps
3rd Colin Johnstone
4th Blaise Theriault
5th Kevin Darmadi

Other contestants: Adam Blaine, Cupertino, California; Liam Macdonald, Wellesley, Ontario; and Stuart Marshall, Greensboro, North Carolina.

 

