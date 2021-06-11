2021 Donald MacDonald Cuach goes to Callum Beaumont

The Internet – June 11, 2021 – For the first time in the 35-year history of the event, the Donald MacDonald Cuach was held online. Judge Jack Taylor reviewed the pre-recorded videos of the performances in a live broadcast watched by slightly more than 100 enthusiasts, and determined that Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, was winner, playing “Cumha Mhic a h-Arasaig” (“MacKintosh’s Lament”).

The competition allocated piobaireachds to the five invited contestants in advance, each performing the setting of their tune found in Donald Macdonald’s seminal collection. They then had to upload their performances within a certain time frame. All of the contestants performed in the black-tie kilted attire they would typically wear for the in-person event.

Also competing:

Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Failt a Bhodaich” (“The Duke of Argyll’s Salute”)

Andrew Hayes, Ottawa, “Piobaireachd Cheann Deise” (“The Earl of Ross’s March”)

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Cumha an Aona Mhic” (“Lament for the Only Son”)

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “Moladh Morag” (“In Praise of Morag”)

The competition is sponsored by the Clan Donald Lands Trust. The result was announced by Dr. Angus MacDonald, convener of the contest, live from the museum at Armadale Castle, Armadale, Skye. MacDonald gave an overview of the event and, for the uninitiated, what piobaireachd is all about.

Brown was the winner of the 2019 Donald MacDonald Cuach, the last year the event was held.

Interestingly, the players in their recordings did not include any tuning.

