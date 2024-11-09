2024 Sun Belt Championship goes to Callum Beaumont

Maitland, Florida – November 8-9, 2024 – Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, won the third annual Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition (An Crios Gréine) held at the Orlando Sheraton North Hotel. It was Beaumont’s second time winning the aggregate prize after winning the 2022 event, the first year the competition was held.

The professional-level competition had a prize pool of more than US$6,000.

Malachi Johannsen of Modesto, California, was the aggregate winner of the Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Amateur Championship against nine other contestants invited after winning designated solo piping events in North America over the year.

For the first time, the weekend included practice chanter events for pipers aged 14 and younger. Alex Tully of Dublin won both the Piobaireachd Urlar and March contests and received a set of Kintail pipes from the 1980s donated by the well-known piper and judge John Recknagel.

On Friday evening, Dublin’s Alen Tully won the Bar Room Brawl, open to all pipers, each performing a freestyle medley judged by the audience in the An Tobar Pub of the hotel venue. For his success, Tully received US$1,000 and gets to wear the Bar Room Brawl Belt through the streets of Dublin and anywhere else in the free world he chooses.

The Sun Belt Golf Tournament was also held on the Friday, and the inaugural Captain’s Trophy, named in honour of the late Ken Eller, was won by the team featuring

The weekend of competitions is organized by Erc Stein, who also puts together the Ardmore Cup in Ireland, modelled after the Sun Belt.

Sun Belt Invitational

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, “Lament for McLeod of Colbeck”

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Lachlan MacNeil Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

4th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

5th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Jim Stack, Bob Worrall

Medley

1st Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

5th Willie McCallum

Judges: Ian Duncan, Jim Stack, Bob Worrall

Also competing: Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; and Alen Tully.

Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Amateur Championship

Piobaireachd

1st Malachi Johannssen, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

2nd Kathrine Miller, Florida

3rd Karl Fetter, Jamestown, North Carolina

4th Adam Waghorn, New Zealand

5th Ian Minnear, Houston

6th Mic Trenor, Columbus, Ohio

7th Joey Votta, Absecon, New Jersey

Judge: Angus D. MacColl

MSR

1st Joey Votta

2nd Ian Minnear

3rd Malachi Johannsen

4th Adam Weghorn

5th Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

6th Liam Horne, Wise, Virginia

7th Mic Trenor

Judge: Connor Sinclair

Also competing was Thomas McCollum, Michigan.

14 and Younger Practice Chanter

Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial Piobaireachd ground

1st Alex Tully, Dublin, “Cabar Feidh Gu Brath”

2nd Kathryn Klega-Nelsen, “Cronan Corrievrechan”

Judge: Willie McCallum

Wiliam McCallum Sr. Memorial March

1st Alex Tully

2nd Kathryn Klega-Nelson

3rd Nathan Woolly

Judge: Willie McCallum