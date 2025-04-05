2025 European Snare Drumming Championship goes to Kerr McQuillan

Lochgelly, Scotland—April 5, 2025—Hot on the heels of winning the Scottish Solo Snare Championship, Kerr McQuillan of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won the 2025 RSPBA European Solo Snare Drumming Championship, organized by the RSPBA’s Dundee Perth & Angus Branch and Kingdom Thistle Pipe Band Supplies.

The MSR event determined four more drummers to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow in October.

Held at Lochgelly High School, the event was part of the RSPBA’s series of eight competitions, culminating in the World Solo Drumming, which determines the aggregate champion of the year.

MSR

1st Kerr McQuillan, (1,2)

2nd Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (2,1)

3rd Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery (3,3)

4th Craig Lawrie, Uddingston (4,4)

5th Robbie Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (5,5)

6th Ewan McDonald, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (6,6)

7th Lachlan Gibb, Culter & District (7,9)

8th Robbie Crow, Uddingston (9,7)

9th Scott Coyle, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (8,8)

10th Arran McGown, Kilbarchan (11,10)

11th Craig Shanks, Coalburn IOR (10,11)

Judges: David Brown, Arthur Cooke

Because McQuillan, Creighton, and Pate had qualified at previous championships, Gibb, Crow, and Coyle received a bye to the World semi-finals.