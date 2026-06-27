2026 European Champions: Field Marshal Montgomery

Perth, Scotland – June 27, 2026 – Field Marshal Montgomery of Northern Ireland won the 2026 European Pipe Band Championship against a field of seven other bands, with Northern Ireland’s Ravara not making the trip. It was Field Marshal Montgomery’s second major championship win of 2026, after winning the UK Championship in Belfast two weeks earlier. FMM also won their second consecutive drumming title.

The band played its Gordon Duncan Tribute medley, all tunes composed by the late great piper. In the previous medley contest, the British Championship at Edinburgh, the band played the same selection but received two eighths in piping and placed fourth overall. This time out, they were ranked first in piping by both judges.

Scotland’s Royal Burgh of Annan continued their fine season with a win in Grade 2. The band won Grade 2 at the UK and was second at the British.

The day was mostly overcast, but temperatures reached around 22°C with a light wind at the South Inch venue.

The competition was the third of five major championships on the 2026 RSPBA rota. Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia won the British Championship at Edinburgh on May 30th, and Field Marshal Montgomery were the winners of the UK Championship at Belfast on June 13th.

At the prize-giving ceremony, it was announced that Perth would host the European Championships again in 2027. The final prize was announced after 6:30 pm.

Grade 1 (medley, eight competed)

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,1,2)

2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland) (2,2,5,1)

3rd St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) (4,3,2,4)

4th Inveraray & District (Scotland (3,5,4,5)

5th Police Scotland Fife (6,6,3,3)

6th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (5,4,6,7)

7th ScottishPower (7,7,7,6)

9th Police Scotland & Federation (8,8,8,8)

Judges: Maurice Rhodes, John Reville (piping); David Brown (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, 12 competed)

1st Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland) (1,1,2,1)

2nd TEXO Deeside Caledonia (Scotland) (ens,pref.) (2,2,4,2)

3rd Buchan Peterson (Scotland) (3,3,1,3)

4th Oban (Scotland) (5,4,6,6)

5th Uddingston (Scotland) (ens,pref.) (7,9,3,4)

6th Johnstone (Scotland) (4,5,9,5)

7th MacKenzie Caledonian (Scotland) (6,8,5,7)

8th Grampian Police Scotland (9,7,8,8)

9th Coalburn IOR (Scotland) (8,6,12,9)

10th Bucksburn & District (Scotland) (10,11,7,11)

11th Denny & Dunipace (Scotland) (ens,pref.) (12,12,10,10)

12th City of Edinburgh (Scotland) (11,10,11,12)

Judges: Ian Bowden, Jim Campbell (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 3A (medley, 16 entered)

1st Burntisland & District (Scotland)

2nd Macanta (England)

3rd Livingston Caledonia (Scotland)

4th Elgin & District (Scotland)

5th City of Discovery (Scotland)

6th Methil & District (Scotland)

Drumming: Livingston Caledonia

Judges: Robert Shaw, John Connor (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

Grade 3B (medley, 17 entered)

1st Troon Caledonia (Scotland)

2nd Govan (Scotland)

3rd Kilbarchan (Scotland)

4th Williamwood (Scotland)

5th Stockbridge (Scotland)

6th Lower Clyde (Scotland)

Drumming: Troon Caledonia

Judges: Tony Sloane, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Brian Martin (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Juvenile (MSR, six entered)

1st George Watson’s College (ens.pref.) (Scotland)

2nd Dollar Academy (Scotland)

3rd George Heriot’s School (Scotland)

4th Prestonlodge High School (Scotland)

5th Lochgelly High School (Scotland)

6th West Lothian Schools (Scotland)

Drumming: George Watson’s College

Judges: Ian Bowden, Jim Campbell (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 4A (prescribed MSR, 12 entered)

1st City of St. Andrews (Scotland)

2nd Ratae (England)

3rd City of Discovery (Scotland)

4th Kirkcaldy & District (Scotland)

5th Perth & District (Scotland)

6th Strathendrick (Scotland)

Drumming: City of St. Andrews

Judges: Robert Shaw, John Connor (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

Grade 4B (prescribed marches, 18 entered)

1st Arbroath (Scotland)

2nd Dumfries (Scotland)

3rd Lanark & District (Scotland)

4th Uddingston Strathclyde (Scotland)

5th Kilbarchan (Scotland)

6th Ervine & District (ens.pref.) (Scotland)

Drumming: Uddingston Strathclyde

Judges: Tony Sloane, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Brian Martin (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Novice Juvenile A (prescribed MSR, 12 entered)

1st George Watson’s College (Scotland)

2nd North Lanarkshire Schools (Scotland)

3rd Renfrewshire Schools (Scotland)

4th Dollar Academy (Scotland)

5th High School of Dundee (Scotland)

6th Oban High School (Scotland)

Drumming: George Watson’s College

Judges: Maurice Rhodes, John Reville (piping); David Brown (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Novice Juvenile B (prescribed marches, 18 entered)

1st Dollar Academy (Scotland)

2nd Bucksburn & District (Scotland)

3rd Stirling & District (Scotland)

4th Kintyre Schools (Scotland)

5th Oban High School (Scotland)

6th Burntisland & District (Scotland)

Drumming: Dollar Academy

Judges: Ian Bowden, Jim Campbell (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)