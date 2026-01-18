2026 RSPBA Solo Drumming Champion of Champions League begins Feb. 7th in New Jersey

As the piping and drumming world emerged from the pandemic, one of the most successful developments was the RSPBA’s Solo Drumming Champion of Champions League, which was launched in 2024 as a global effort to stoke interest in the art and allow more top-flight drummers from around the world to get into the World Solo Drumming Championships semi-final.

The league comprises eight events that stretch from February to October, and points are accrued at each to determine an aggregate Champion of Champions prize. Four of the eight contests are staged around the world to give international players an opportunity to gain one of the coveted spots in the semi-final at the World Solo Pipe Band Drumming Championships in Glasgow.

As a result of the RSPBA Solo Drumming Champion of Champions League, the World Solo Drumming Championships are the closest thing to a fairly represented true world championship of any kind in the piping and drumming world.

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan is the winner of both Champion of Champions titles, and thus goes for three in a row in 2026.

Here’s this year’s schedule:

February 7th – RSPBA Intercontinental World Solo Drumming Championship . Hosted by the EUSPBA during the Metro Cup Solo Piping & Drumming Competitions. Venue: Irish American Association of Northwest New Jersey, Wharton, NJ.

. Hosted by the EUSPBA during the Metro Cup Solo Piping & Drumming Competitions. Venue: Irish American Association of Northwest New Jersey, Wharton, NJ. February 21st – RSPBA Pacific Rim World Solo Drumming Championship. Venue: Seaforth Academy, 1650 Burrard St., Vancouver.

Venue: Seaforth Academy, 1650 Burrard St., Vancouver. March 28th – RSPBA Scottish World Solo Drumming Championship . Venue: Inveralmond High School, Livingston, Scotland.

. Venue: Inveralmond High School, Livingston, Scotland. April 4th – Kingdom Thistle RSPBA European World Solo Drumming Championship. Venue: Lochgelly High School, Lochgelly, Scotland.

Venue: Lochgelly High School, Lochgelly, Scotland. April 17th – RSPBA United Kingdom Solo Drumming Championship. Location in Northern Ireland TBA.

Location in Northern Ireland TBA. May 2nd – RSPBA Oceania World Solo Drumming Championship. Christchurch, New Zealand. Venue TBA.

Christchurch, New Zealand. Venue TBA. August 10th – RSPBA British Solo Drumming Championship. Venue in Glasgow TBA.

Venue in Glasgow TBA. October 17th – World Solo Drumming Championships. Venue: Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow.

Each event is run under strict RSPBA management, with RSPBA-accredited drumming judges assessing the MSR contest.

All eight competitions are also an opportunity to hear some of the world’s best pipers accompanying each drummer.