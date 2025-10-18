Kerr McQuillan: 2025 World Solo Snare Drumming Champion; Jordan Baillie wins Tenor Championship

Glasgow – October 18, 2025 – Kerr McQuillan of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won the 2025 World Solo Snare Drumming Championship held at Glasgow Caledonian University and organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association. It was his second time winning the highest achievement award for individual pipe band drummers on earth.

McQuillan won, first by gaining entry to the semi-final via qualifying competition, and then going through to a 12-drummer final after an MSR round against 29 other snare drummers. The final comprised MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, and the overall aggregate result determined the champion.

Kerr McQuillan was also announced the winner of the 2025 Champion of Champions league prize.

McQuillan’s victory kept 12-time World Solo Champion Steven McWhirter of Inveraray & District from edging closer to Jim Kilpatrick’s record of 16 World’s wins.

The event showed a strong result from Steven Shedden of Hawthorn, who won the MSR event to help him gain a third-place overall prize.

Jordan Baillie of Invereray & District successfully defended his adult World Solo Tenor Drumming title against 12 other competitors.

The RSPBA free-streamed the event, with a peak worldwide viewership of about 500. The live and online audience was also treated to superb piping accompaniment from pipers such as Stuart Liddell, Greg McAllister, Ross Miller, and David Wilton.

Adult Snare

Overall

1st Kerr McQuillan

2nd Steven McWhirter

3rd Steven Shedden

4th William Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery

5th Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery

6th Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni

7th Stephen Creighton, St Laurence O’Toole

8th Craig Lawrie, Uddingston

9th Derek Cooper, Ulster Scottish

10th Richard Black, Hawthorn

11th Blair Beaton, Inveraray & District

12th Glen Creighton, St Laurence O’Toole

MSR

1st Steven Shedden (1,1,6,2)

2nd Kerr McQuillan (3,2,5,1) (tie broken by more higher placings from judges – HP)

3rd Steven McWhirter (4,3,1,3)

4th William Glenholmes (2,5,8,4)

5th Blair Brown (7,6,3,8)

6th Richard Black (12,10,2,6) (HP)

7th Alex Buchanan (6,8,11,5)

8th Blair Beaton (5,11,4,11) (HP)

9th Stephen Creighton (9,4,9,9)

10th Craig Lawrie (11,7,7,10)

11th Derek Cooper (10,9,10,7)

12th Glen Creighton (8,12,12,12)

Judges: Gordon Brown, Lee Innes, Greg Dinsdale, Paul Turner

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kerr McQuillan (1,1,1,1)

2nd Steven McWhirter (2,2,2,2)

3rd William Glenholmes (3,4,3,3)

4th Alex Buchanan (4,5,4,4)

5th Steven Shedden (6,3,5,5)

6th Blair Brown (7,7,7,6)

7th Stephen Creighton (5,6,10,7)

8th Derek Cooper (8,8,8,8)

9th Craig Lawrie (9,9,6,9)

10th Glen Creighton (11,12,9,10)

11th Richard Black (10,11,11,12)

12th Blair Beaton (12,10,12,11)

Judges: David Brown, Arthur Cook, Keith Orr, Gordon Parkes

Adult Tenor

1st Jordan Baillie

2nd Jill Watson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Zra Pate, , Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Kali Currie, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

5th Josh Cunningham, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

6th Mia Goodge, Police Scotland Fife

Snare Drumming

16-under 18

1st Calum Gibbs, ScottishPower

2nd Aaron Christie, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Tommy McAndrew, Simon Fraser University

4th Mark Mcendry, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

5th Joshua Green, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

6th Adam Bell, Glasgow Skye

Judges: Arthur Cook, Keith Orr

14-under 16

1st Jamie Coffee, Field Marshal Montgomery

2nd Nicholas Bowden, St. Thomas

3rd John McFall, Black Raven

4th Ethan Young, Syerla & District

5th Nicholas D’Couto, Uddingston

6th Gregor Noble Burntisland & District

Under 14

1st Matthew Brownlee, Syerla & District

2nd Megan Millar, Simon Fraser University

3rd Callum Freeburn, Ravara

4th Lexie Kerr, Syerla & District

5th Jacob Laird, Ravara

6th Flynn Bryson, North Lanarkshire Schools

14 – under 18

1st Sylvan Lawrence-Troy, Glasgow Academy

2nd Abigail Weir, North Lanarkshire Schools

3rd Kayde Neill, , North Lanarkshire Schools

4th Richie Sworn, Scotsh College Melbourne

5th Cameron Caskie, Glasgow Academy

6th Max Tucker, Scotsh College Melbourne

Juvenile Under 14

1st Henry Turkington, Down Academy

2nd Dylin Amin, George Heriot’s School

3rd Georgie O’Neill, George Watson’s College

4th Ashley Steele, Hollymount

5th Struan Richardson, Strathallan

6th Jack Semple, Hollymount

Tenor Drumming

Adult

1st Jordan Baillie

2nd Jill Watson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Zra Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Kali Currie, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

5th Josh Cunningham, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

6th Mia Goodge, Police Scotland Fife

Judges: Naill West, Stevie McQuillan, Sharleen Muir

Under 14 Novice

1st Lucy Semple, Hollymount

2nd Rebecca Johnstone, Kilbarchan

3rd Lucy MacDonald, Lewis & Harris Youth

4th Armani Rijad, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

5th Sam MacIlveny, 1st Troon Boys Brigade

Judges: Naill West, Stevie McQuillan

14-under 18

1st Alan Guan, Scotch College Melbourne

2nd Isabel Caskie, Glasgow Academy

3rd Sam Graham, 1st Troon Boys Brigade

4th Struan Masson, Glasgow Academy

5th Lucie Queen, North Lanarkshire Schools

6th Freja Fauerskov, Glasgow Academy

Under 14

1st Kayli Folan, Perth & District

2nd Kian Byrne, Preston Lodge High School

3rd Ava McKirdy, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Lucy Gordon, Buchan Peterson

5th Brianna O’Neill, George Watson’s College

6th Angel Blackhurst, East Ayrshire Caledonia

14-18

1st Emily Gill Deeside Caledonia

2nd Holly Lamont, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Amy Clelland, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Olivia Carson, Lochgelly High School

5th Brian Kwong, Scotch College Melbourne

6th Oliver McIlwaine, McDonald Memorial

16 and over

1st Flora McNab, Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia

2nd Lily Page, George Watson’s College

3rd Erin McRobbie, Inveraray & District

4th Danielle, Easton, Denny & Dunipace

5th Grace Thompson, Inveraray & District

6th Lauren Hogg, George Herrito’s School