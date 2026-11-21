2027 New Zealand Championships set the pace with 63 entries, add features for online audience

The race to see which of the world’s pipe band contests can claim the largest total entry outside the UK is on, and so far, with 63 entries nearly four months before the event, the 2027 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships are setting a torrid pace.

The event in Tauranga, New Zealand, on March 12-13, 2027, marks another yearly increase and the largest total in more than a decade.

Fifty-seven bands entered the 2026 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships, which the 2026 Chicago Highland Games tipped as the largest non-UK pipe band competition, with 58 competing bands.

The 2026 Glengarry Highland Games at Maxville, Ontario, saw 52 bands compete, but organizers reported an additional nine non-competing bands performed at the two-day event.

Unlike North America’s vast geography, New Zealand’s competition scene, like the UK’s, benefits from being a small country with a commensurately high density of competing bands.

Attracting bands from “neighbouring” Australia is not easy. For example, flying from Melbourne, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand – 2,580 km (1,603 miles) – takes 3.5 hours and a major financial investment. And Tauranga is another 40-minute flight from Auckland.

But Grade 1 Hawthorn of Melbourne is making the commitment, entered to compete against New Zealand’s Auckland & District, Canterbury Caledonian Society, and Manawatu Scottish, most likely making the contest the biggest non-UK Grade 1 event.

Also coming from Australia so far are Grade 2 Pipeband Club from Sydney, Brisbane Boys College, and two bands from Scotch College (Melbourne).

“We can’t wait to welcome bands from across Australasia to Tauranga.” – RNZPBA President Liam Kernaghan

“Needless to say, we are delighted with the response from the pipe band community, and we can’t wait to welcome bands from across Australasia to Tauranga,” said Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association President Liam Kernaghan.

The RNZPBA have revealed that it will continue its extensive free livestream coverage of the event, and will introduce a “Dashboard” to allow viewers to see up-to-date information about which band is playing, what they’re playing, and profiles of leaders so their audience “can be part of the Championships like never before.”

“People will also be able to vote with their fingers, and ‘Pick ‘Em’ for each grade through the Dashboard,” Kernaghan said. “It’s a great way to share with the wider community the excitement and enthusiasm about the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships.”

With four months remaining before the 2027 New Zealand Championships, here are the 63 bands so far entered:

Grade 1

Auckland & District

Canterbury Caledonian Society

Hawthorn (Melbourne)

Manawatu Scottish

Grade 2

Celtic (Nelson)

City of Invercargill

City of Tauranga

New Zealand Police

Pipeband Club (Sydney)

St Andrew’s Brisbane

St Andrew’s College

Grade 3

Auckland & District

Auckland Police

Brisbane Boys College

Brisbane Boys Old Collegians

Canterbury Caledonian Society

City of Rotorua

Hamilton Caledonian

Hawkes Bay Caledonian

Metro Scottish

Scotch College (Melbourne)

Scottish Society

Wellington Red Hackle

Grade 4A

Canterbury Caledonian Society

City of Auckland

City of Invercargill

City of Wellington

Manawatu Scottish

New South Wales Police

Papakura

St Andrew’s College

Wellington Red Hackle

Grade 4B

Ashburton Scottish Society

Bay of Plenty

Celtic (Nelson)

City of Dunedin

City of Invercargill

City of New Plymouth

City of Sails

Feilding

Hamilton Caledonian

Hawera

Kapiti Coast

Malborough

Papakura

RSA Franklin

South Canterbury

Vale of Kawerau

Wairarapa Fern and Thistle

Wellington Red Hackle

Juvenile