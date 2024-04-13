29 compete in 2024 Australian Championships, as Hawthorn takes the top award

Maryborough, Victoria, Australia – April 12, 2024 – Under perfect weather at Princess Park, 29 bands competed in the 2024 Australian Pipe Band Championships in the regional town of Maryborough, site of the first Australian Championships in 1961.

Hawthorn was the only contestant in Grade 1, and Emmanuel College of Queensland the sole entry in Grade 2. Grade 3 attracted five entries, with City of Melbourne taking the prize.

Nineteen bands from Victoria, eight from other Australian states, and Lion City of Singapore competed. The day started with a street march down the main street of Maryborough, with 2022 Australian Drum-Major Champion Dominic Anderson Strudwick leading the parade. Three representatives of bands from the 1961 championships took part in the march.

The event is held every two years. The 2000 Australian Championship was to be held in Maryborough, but the competition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

Grade 1 (one played)

1st Hawthorn

Grade 2 (one played)

1st Emmanuel College, Queensland

Grade 3 (five competed)

1st City of Melbourne

2nd City of Adelaide

3rd Coastal Scottish

Drumming: City of Melbourne

Grade 4A (eight competed)

1st Scotch Melbourne

2nd Scotch College Sydney

3rd Old Scotch

Drumming: Old Scotch

Grade 4B (14 competed)

1st Maryborough & District

2nd City of Melbourne Highland No. 2

3rd Scotch College No 2

Drumming: Scotch College No. 2

Novice A

1st Scots College Sydney

2nd Halleybury No. 1

3rd Scots College No. 1

Drumming: Halleybury No. 1

Novice B

1st Scotch College No. 2

2rd PLC Melbourne

3rd Halleybury No. 2

Drumming: Scotch College No. 2

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for further details and results from the 2024 Australian Pipe Band Championships as they become available.

Note: The 2020 Australian Championships were cancelled due to COVID-19, not 2022, as initially reported.