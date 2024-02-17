News
Grade 1 Western Australia Police Pipe Band put out APB for new pipe-major

The Grade 1 Western Australia Police Pipe Band is on the hunt for a permanent pipe-major with the term of Chris MacDonald coming to an end.

The new pipe-major, which comes with a salary of between AUD$87,712 and $92,057, would join Inverness, Scotland-born and raised leading drummer Ryan Green, who took the role in 2022 after six years playing with the Grade 1 Glasgow Police Pipe Band.

“WAPOL,” as the band is known in piping and drumming circles, is one of only two Grade 1 bands in Australia, with recently upgraded Hawthorne about 3,500 kilometres away in Melbourne.

The permanent pipe-major position was held by Alisdair McLaren from 2020 until 2022. McLaren had followed James Murray, who had run the band since 2012. MacDonald has been permanent pipe-major since March 2023 after holding an interim pipe-major role before then. McLaren resigned the role to become Head of Pipe Band at Presbyterian Ladies College in Perth, Australia.

Though WAPOL competes in Australia, the band is generally restricted to only domestic contests. During the 1990s and 2000s, they were a frequent competitor at the World Pipe Band Championships.

Members of the Western Australia Police Pipe Band at a Remembrance Day performance in 2021.

The band performs throughout the year at official police functions and community events.

The deadline for applications is 4 pm (AWST), February 29, 2024, and more information on the role can be obtained here.

The original article has been updated with additional information.

 

