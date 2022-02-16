Remote possibilities: a conversation with WAPOL P-M Alisdair McLaren – Part 2

In Part 1 of our exclusive conversation, Alisdair McLaren discussed how the Grade 1 Western Australia Police Pipe Band operates, its new commitment to teaching young pipers and drummers, and the need to look past competition to maintain standards.

Based in Perth in the western-most part of the massive Australian continent, the chances of keeping “WAPOL” at a such a high standard would seem to be equally remote.

In Part 2, Alisdair McLaren expands on the techniques and practices the band uses to get the most from its members.

No one is bigger than the group itself. – Alisdair McLaren

Chief among them, perhaps, is McLaren’s point that “No one is bigger than the group itself.”

While WAPOL hasn’t returned to Scotland to test their mettle against the world’s best, there’s a hope that the group might make the trip in the future.

Listen to his thoughts and insights in the second and final 10-minute part of our conversation:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our thanks to Alisdair McLaren for taking time from his busy schedule to speak with the worldwide pipes|drums audience.

