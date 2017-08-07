McLaren joins Glasgow Police as co-P-S

(Page 1 of 1)

Long-time Field Marshal Montgomery member and Director of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland Alisdair McLaren has joined the Grade 1 Glasgow Police Pipe Band as joint Pipe-Sergeant. McLaren will work alongside incumbent pipe-sergeant and former pipe-major Duncan Nicholson.

The move is the latest in a series for the storied band, which has made numerous leadership changes over the last decade, most recently dismissing Lead-Drummer Eric Ward, appointing David Henderson to the post. The band in 2015 replaced Nicholson with current Pipe-Major Iain MacPherson.

McLaren played Alisdair previously played with the Glasgow Police (then under the name of Strathclyde Police) before joining Field Marshal Montgomery in 2009.

“I am delighted to be returning to the ranks of Glasgow Police and honoured to be assuming the role of pipe-sergeant, working alongside Pipe-Major Iain MacPherson, Pipe-Sergeant Duncan Nicholson and Drum-Sergeant David Henderson,” McLaren said in a statement from the band.”

In 2015 the band announced that Rory Grossart had joined as co-pipe-sergeant, but Grossart went on to join the Grade 1 Inveraray & District, where he plays today.

McLaren is originally from Perth, Australia, and works full-time as an instructor with the National Piping Centre.

The Glasgow Police have been working over the last three years to return to the prizes at major championships. The group qualified for the Grade 1 Final at the 2017 World Championship, and finished tenth overall.

