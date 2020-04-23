McLaren appointed pipe-major of WAPOL

Alisdair McLaren has been hired by the Western Australia Police to run its pipe band. The move follows a lengthy search by the police force to replace James Murray, who left the role in 2019.

McLaren had been officially pipe-major of the Grade 1 Glasgow Police Pipe Band, gaining the role in September 2019, but never actually taking the band into competition when he decided to leave Scotland for Australia in early 2020.

The Glasgow Police subsequently appointed former pipe-major Duncan Nicholson the role.

The Western Australia Police Pipe Band competes in Grade 1 but only in Australia. The band used to travel actively to New Zealand and Scotland, but the police force restricted its travel to the country of Australia. As a result, the band has not been heard live by all but a few who live outside of the country.

It is not known whether travel restrictions will be changed going forward. With the band located in Perth, the furthest west major city in the expansive country, travelling to competitions in the Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane areas can be a major cost.

McLaren had served as pipe-sergeant of the Glasgow Police and for many years was a piper with Grade 1 Field Marshal Montgomery. He worked at the National Piping Centre and ran the organization’s National Youth Pipe Band.

The Western Australia Police had advertised the position as paying AUS$84,000 (CAD$75,000, GBP£43,000) annually, making it a rare full-time paid civilian pipe band position.

Related

Grade 1 WAPOL P-M job open to applicants

March 5, 2020

Nicolson returns as Glasgow Police pipe-major

February 19, 2020

Glasgow Police again issue APB for new pipe-major

January 29, 2020

McLaren ready to rev up Glasgow Police

September 4, 2019

McLaren joins Glasgow Police as co-P-S

August 20, 2017