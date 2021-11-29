3A Kilmarnock makes the grade with three-year 3b sponsorship

The Kilmarnock Pipe Band of Kilmarnock, Scotland, was promoted to Grade 3A after the 2019 season, and now the group, one of the UK’s most community-minded bands, has announced a three-year sponsorship with 3b Construction.

The band chose St. Andrew’s Day to announce the deal, which was actually drafted in 2020 just before the pandemic put paid to at least two years of pipe band competition in the UK.

“It is extremely difficult to find pipe band sponsorship at any time, but especially in the challenging and uncertain financial climate that currently exists,” said Kilmarnock Pipe-Major Paul Warren. “In light of this current climate, it perhaps says even more about 3b construction that they are prepared to support us in our development and pursuit of performance and competition excellence. We as a band are obviously extremely grateful and incredibly proud that such a professional and successful company is willing to invest in us.”

3b is a family-owned business run by Iain, Stuart, and Graeme Barr (hence, 3b), and operates divisions in building, civil engineering, manufacturing, and construction services.

We recognize that pipe bands are much more than a musical pastime. – Stewart Allan, 3b Construction

“We recognize that pipe bands are much more than a musical pastime,” said Stewart Allan of 3b Construction. “They develop life and employability skills and attributes such as teamwork, shared and individual achievement, resilience and perseverance, self-confidence, camaraderie, a sense of discipline and a high level of individual personal standards.”

The company liked the fact that the Kilmarnock Pipe Band has launched an ambitious teaching program in the East Ayrshire region, as well as several charitable activities, such as last year’s 40-mile walk to the World’s, the distance the band would have travelled in 2021 to get to the World Championships had it not been cancelled.

“We identify with Kilmarnock Pipe Band’s continual pursuit of personal and collective improvement through competition performance and in particular the development of young people,” Allen added. “Kilmarnock Pipe Band is a source of pride and focus for schools and communities and we are delighted to support them in their pursuit of performance and competition excellence.”

Financial sponsorships of pipe bands globally are increasingly rare, with most organizations looking for involvement with the local community and, especially, youth initiatives.

“We look forward to returning next year and representing 3b Construction in 3A competition,” Warren concluded.

Related

Kilmarnock “Walks to the World’s” for mental health charity

August 1, 2020

East Ayrshire gets EPIC teaching injection

November 7, 2018