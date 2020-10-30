A video welcome to Blair Castle

If you’re a serious piper or drummer, you’ve probably watched the Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships at least once in the past. You’ve seen the Great Hall of Blair Castle, pipers walking the stage in what is perhaps the most important and grandest piping contest on earth.

But unless you’ve been there in-person, you’ll not have seen the gorgeous entry to the castle from the outside.

pipes|drums is pleased to bring you a quick video of the drive through the gates and along the verdant driveway approaching Blair Castle in all its early morning late-October autumnal splendour.

Enjoy!

Be sure to tune in to the broadcast of the competition on Saturday, October 31st, beginning at 10 am (GMT)!

