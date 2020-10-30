Published: October 30, 2020

A video welcome to Blair Castle

If you’re a serious piper or drummer, you’ve probably watched the Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships at least once in the past. You’ve seen the Great Hall of Blair Castle, pipers walking the stage in what is perhaps the most important and grandest piping contest on earth.

But unless you’ve been there in-person, you’ll not have seen the gorgeous entry to the castle from the outside.

pipes|drums is pleased to bring you a quick video of the drive through the gates and along the verdant driveway approaching Blair Castle in all its early morning late-October autumnal splendour.

Enjoy!

Be sure to tune in to the broadcast of the competition on Saturday, October 31st, beginning at 10 am (GMT)!

Pipers: When selecting and setting reeds (chanter & drone) always take time. There is no such thing as a “plug & play” reed – just ask any professional. We are always making the slightest of adjustments to achieve the maximum from the instrument.

Murray Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland

Should piping/drumming/pipe band associations waive 2021 dues and carry forward your 2020 payment?

  • Yes, I think that's fair.
  • I think so, but I'm also willing to pay again to help sustain the association.
  • No, we should pay dues every year no matter what.
You've already voted today.

October 31, 1987

Iain Speirs wins 3 events at SPA Amateur contest, Glasgow.
