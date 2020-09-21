Glenfiddich competitors decided

The 2020 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships will take place on October 31st usual, live from the Great Hall of Blair Castle in Blair Atholl, Scotland, but this year with the 10 contestants playing with physical distancing before only the judges, no in-person audience but the event live-streamed to the world.

2020 contestants:

Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland

Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Angus MacColl, Benderloch , Scotland

Roderick MacLeod, Glasgow

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

With most of the 2020 qualifying events cancelled, the organizers have had to reinvent the selections process. Only Callum Beaumont of Linlithgow, Scotland, truly qualified – twice, actually – by winning both the 2019 Bratach Gorm and the overall championship at the Scottish Pipers Society of London’s annual competitions last November.

The rest are either former winners of the Glenfiddich Championship who are still competing or the most recent runners-up who haven’t won the overall title (Gandy, 2016, and Sinclair, 2019).

Of note, the system means that Willie McCallum will get a shot at breaking his own record of eight Glenfiddich Championships. McCallum had not qualified for the event since 2016.

To compete, Gandy and Lee will have to quarantine in place in Scotland for two weeks before the event.

The competition will be live-streamed in a pay-per-view format via the National Piping Centre. Cost is £15 per person for all-day access. Those buying tickets in advance will be eligible for two prize draws for a full set of bagpipes from either McCallum Bagpipes or R.G. Hardie & Co.

The judges are Piobaireachd: Iain MacFadyen, Willie Morrison and Jack Taylor; March, Strathspey & Reel: Walter Cowan, Colin MacLellan and Ian McLellan.

The Fear an tighe (master of ceremonies) will be John Wilson.

Finlay Johnston was the winner of both the 2019 and 2018 Glenfiddich Championship.

The competition is organized and sponsored by the William Grant Foundation, the charitable arm of the William Grant & Sons, the biggest underwriter of piping events worldwide.

