Alasdair Henderson: 2026 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Champion

Blair Atholl, Scotland – October 31, 2026 – Alasdair Henderson of Edinburgh emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships, the 53rd annual running of the prestigious invitational competition held in the Great Hall of Blair Castle.

It was Henderson’s first time winning the Glenfiddich, widely regarded as the greatest award in competitive solo Highland piping.

Henderson won the championship with a first in the Piobaireachd and a third in the light music, finishing ahead of nine of the world’s leading solo pipers, each qualifying through success at designated solo events over the previous 12 months.

With the championship, Henderson becomes the first to gain an invitation to the 2027 Glenfiddich.

Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, finished second overall, while Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, was third.

Piobaireachd

1st Alasdair Henderson, “The Red Speckled Bull”

2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

3rd Stuart Liddell, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

4th Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

5th Iain Speirs, “MacLeod of Colbecks’ Lament”

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson, John Wilson

MSR (each tune repeated)

1st Chris Armstrong, Glasgow, “The Lochaber Gathering,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Alex Cameron, Champion Piper”

2nd Iain Speirs, “The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society,” “The Top of Craigvenow,” “Traditional”

3rd Alasdair Henderson, “Col. MacLean of Ardgour,” “The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “The Sheepwife”

4th Stuart Liddell, “The Clan MacColl,” “Glentruim,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”

5th Alan Bevan, “The Duchess of Edinburgh,” “Blair Drummond,” “Pretty Marion”

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Ian Duncan, Iain MacFadyen

Also competing: Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland (“Lament for the Earl of Antrim”; “Mrs. Duncan MacFadyen,” “Kirsty McCallman’s Favourite,” “The Little Cascade”); Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland (“Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”; “The Ross-shire Volunteers,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Sandy Cameron”); Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario (“The Young Laird of Dungallon”; “Bonnie Ann,” “The Islay Ball,” Alex C. MacGregor”); and Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand (“Craigellachie”; “The 74th’s Farewell to Edinburgh,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Broadford Bay”).

Chris Armstrong played “Nameless – cherede darieva” in the Piobaireachd; and Finlay Johnston’s MSR was “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “Susan MacLeod,” “The Brown-Haired Maid”.

The Balvenie Medal for Services to Piping was awarded by Roddy MacLeod to Alberto Massi of Italy in recognition of his voluntary services to piping.

Gary West emceed throughout the day, providing illuminating and interesting commentary on the competitors and the tunes they played, with great help from the stewards, who kept the competitors informed and on time.

For the first time since 1987, none of Willie McCallum, Roddy MacLeod, Angus D. MacColl or Jack Lee competed at the Glenfiddich. The four have won a combined 21 championships, including McCallum’s record nine.

First held in 1974, the Glenfiddich Championships bring together 10 pipers who qualify through major solo competitions during the preceding year. The event has been organized by the National Piping Centre since 2023.

The overall champion is determined by aggregate results in the Piobaireachd and MSR competitions, with Piobaireachd preference breaking aggregate ties.