Alex Gandy blazing hot through 106°F conditions at New Brunswick Games

Fredericton, New Brunswick – July 23-24, 2022 – The two-day New Brunswick Highland Games persevered through parched conditions with temperatures measured at 41° Celsius on the field, with contestants performing before the scenic and historic Government House. There were no major heat related illnesses and the games provided a hydration station and misting stations around the site.

Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, had a perfect day in the Professional Solo Piping, winning all four events. Adam Tingskou was the Senior Amateur Piper of the Games, and the Junior Amateur aggregate went to Reilly Green.

Saturday

Bands

Grade 1

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st College of Piping

2nd Fredericton Society of St. Andrew

Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Grade 4 (march medley)

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd Cape Breton University

Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Grade 5 (march medley)

1st Fredericton Society of St. Andrew (Gr5)

2nd College of Piping (Gr5)

3rd Dartmouth & District (Gr5)

Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Sunday

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Gandy

2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

3rd Andy Rogers, Fredericton, New Brunswick

Judge: Bob Worrall

March

1st Alex Gandy

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Blaise Theriault, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Gandy

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Blaise Theriault, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Judge: Michael Grey

Jig

1st Alex Gandy

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Trevor Kellock

Judge: Michael Grey

Professional Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Justin Gallant

2nd Sam Ramsay

Judge: Doug Stronach

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Justin Gallant

2nd Sam Ramsay

Judge: Doug Stronach