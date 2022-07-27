Results
July 27, 2022

Alex Gandy blazing hot through 106°F conditions at New Brunswick Games

Fredericton Society of St. Andrew compete in the Grade 3 band competition at the 2022 New Brunswick Highland Games.

Fredericton, New Brunswick – July 23-24, 2022 – The two-day New Brunswick Highland Games persevered through parched conditions with temperatures measured at 41° Celsius on the field, with contestants performing before the scenic and historic Government House. There were no major heat related illnesses and the games provided a hydration station and misting stations around the site.

Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, had a perfect day in the Professional Solo Piping, winning all four events. Adam Tingskou was the Senior Amateur Piper of the Games, and the Junior Amateur aggregate went to Reilly Green.

Saturday
Bands
Grade 1
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Grade 3 (MSR)
1st College of Piping
2nd Fredericton Society of St. Andrew
Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Grade 4 (march medley)
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd Cape Breton University
Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Grade 5 (march medley)
1st Fredericton Society of St. Andrew (Gr5)
2nd College of Piping (Gr5)
3rd Dartmouth & District (Gr5)
Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Doug Stronach (drumming)

Ken Eller judges in the shade of Government House at the 104-degree New Brunswick Highland Games.

Sunday
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Gandy
2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
3rd Andy Rogers, Fredericton, New Brunswick
Judge: Bob Worrall

March
1st Alex Gandy
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Blaise Theriault, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Gandy
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Blaise Theriault, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Judge: Michael Grey

Jig
1st Alex Gandy
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Trevor Kellock
Judge: Michael Grey

Professional Solo Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Justin Gallant
2nd Sam Ramsay
Judge: Doug Stronach

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Justin Gallant
2nd Sam Ramsay
Judge: Doug Stronach

