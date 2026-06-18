All pipers and drummers welcomed to join Piping Live! Big Band swing for charity Aug. 10th

The Piping Live! festival is calling out to pipers (including practice chanter players), pipe band drummers and drum-majors of all ages and abilities to join the 2026 Big Band in aid of the My Name‘5 Doddie Foundation, the charity founded by a legendary Scottish rugby union player and prominent campaigner for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research.

It’s the ninth time for the Piping Live! Big Band, each year choosing a charity to be supported by upwards of 200 participants, starting at Mansfield Park in the Partick area of Glasgow. The Big Band will wend its way down Dumbarton Road and Argyle Street and finish at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, with National Piping Centre and Piping Live! head honcho Finlay MacDonald leading the procession, along with NPC instructors Andrew Bova, Danny Hutcheson and Hazel Whyte.

Participants don’t even have to don kilted pipe bandish gear, especially since their £15 registration charitable donation/registration also nets them a Big Band t-shirt that they can proudly wear on parade.

“We‘re delighted to bring the Piping Live! Big Band parade back for the ninth time,“ MacDonald said. “It‘s heartwarming to see so many performers of all ages and abilities come together, united by their love of Scottish music and culture. It‘s always an honour to lead the parade and launch the festivities, while raising money for My Name‘5 Doddie Foundation.“

Motor Neurone Disease is a rare, progressive neurological condition that destroys the nerves (motor neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle activity.

Even if you’re unable to join the 2026 Big Band, the ever-charitable worldwide piping and drumming community can donate (like pipes|drums has) to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.