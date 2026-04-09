Bruce Gandy, Murray Henderson on the menu for 2026 Piping Live! Lunchtime Recitals

A staple of the Piping Live! Festival is the Lunchtime Recital Series, a daily musical meal featuring some of the world’s greatest pipers, and Piping Live! 2026 continues the tradition with hour-long sessions by renowned soloists Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and Murray Henderson of Kirriemuir, Scotland.

The series also features two lesser-known (at least in the competitive piping world) names, Fin Moore and Seonaidh MacIntyre, who are no less talented and entertaining, albeit with different musical styles.

Bruce Gandy has won almost every major prize available in the UK and North America, including two Bratach Gorms, two Senior Piobaireachds at Oban, both Highland Society of London Gold Medals, and the Silver Star.

Murray Henderson is one of the greatest competitive solo Highland pipers in history. In addition to his six Clasps at Inverness, he’s been awarded the Bratach Gorm six times, the Glenfiddich Championship four times, and the Silver Chanter three times. He has worked as a full-time reed and bagpipe maker since his early twenties, and was elected to the Scots Trad Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Seonaidh MacIntyre comes from Loch Carnan in South Uist, learned Highland piping from Dòmhnall Bàn MacDonald and later by Iain and Allan MacDonald of Glenuig, Scotland, as he earned a BA in Applied Music at Strathclyde University. He’s also accomplished in Scottish smallpipes and Border pipes, and as a singer, whistle-player and guitarist.

In addition to the Highland pipes (his core instrument), Fin Moore plays Border pipes and Scottish Small Pipes, and currently plays with the Celtic group, Dannsa, and Sarah Hoy as a fiddle and pipes duo, as well as being a member of Seudan, a quartet with a new album on Greentrax records.

All of the Lunchtime Recitals are in the Auditorium of the National Piping Centre from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm:

Monday, August 10th – Bruce Gandy

Tuesday, August 11th – Fin Moore

Wednesday, August 12th – Murray Henderson

Thursday, August 13th – Seonaidh MacIntyre

To catch these performances, you’ll need to purchase a specific ticket for each, (£10 Standard / £9 Concession). Attendees must also purchase a Festival Site Day Ticket (£10 Standard / £9 Concession) for the day of the recital or a Site Week Ticket (£40 Standard / £36 Concession), but if you purchase a Festival Site Week + Events Pass (£149 Standard / £134 Concession), the recitals are included (but certain other events are not).