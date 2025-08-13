Features
August 13, 2025

Piping Live! 2025 Tuesday images by Alister Sinclair

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our followers daily Piping Live! images by Alister Sinclair, one of Scotland’s top photographers of the country’s flora and wildlife.

Each day, Alister will share some of his favourite shots from the world’s biggest festival of piping, and he’ll be on the scene at Shotts & Dykehead’s SOLAS concert and both days of the World Pipe Band Championships.

Here are his curated photographs of the wild life at the 2025 Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping on Tuesday, August 12th.

39 Photos|View Slide Show >

 

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for Alister’s select photos from Wednesday of Piping Live! 2025.

