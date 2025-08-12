Piping Live! Monday images by Alister Sinclair

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our followers daily Piping Live! images by our intrepid photographer, Alister Sinclair.

Each day, Alister will share some of his favourite shots from the day from the world’s biggest festival of piping, and he’ll be on the scene at Shotts & Dykehead’s SOLAS concert and both days of the World Pipe Band Championships.

If you’re at Piping Live! and see a ruggedly handsome guy laden with a heap of photography gizmos, who looks like he just stepped out of the SAS or Navy Seals, that’s our man, Alister.

He’s not only the best photographer for the piping and drumming world, but he’s also one of the UK’s top nature photographers. He travels throughout Scotland, capturing the country’s stunning flora and fauna. Check out some of his work at Alister Sinclair Photography.

He’s just as comfortable lying in a peatbog for hours waiting for that seven-point stag to happen by, as he is daring to sneak through the World’s arena stands to capture grim faces at the trigger and smiling mugs in the beertent.

If you see Alister, be sure to say hello and thank him for all his excellent work.

He might even take your photee!

Stay tuned to pipes |drums for more from the 2025 Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping.