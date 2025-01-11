Ally Henderson to defend Donald MacLeod Memorial title March 28th

The Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod Memorial Invitational Solo Piping Competitions will return to Stornoway in Scotland’s Western Isles on Thursday, March 27th (junior events), and Friday, March 28th (senior events) at the Caladh Inn. The event will be the 29th running of the competition; started in 1994 and has been held every year except 2020, 2021 and 2022, which were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Alasdair Henderson of Edinburgh will look to defend his 2024 championship against seven other top-flight senior contestants:

Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

The junior events are rich with many of the best young pipers in the Hebrides:

Calum Beaton

Isabel Beaton

Mairead Galbraith

Padruig MacLean

Micheal MacLellan

Alexander MacLeod

Calum MacNeil

Racheal Sinclair

After all the events are done and dusted, there will be a whiz-bang ceilidh.

The competition pays homage to the great Donald MacLeod, a native of the Isle of Lewis. Competitors have to perform music composed by MacLeod.

Tickets to the senior contests (£15/£10/free for under 18s) are available from the Lewis & Harris Piping Society, which organizes the event, as well as numerous recitals and smaller contests throughout the year. There’s no charge to attend the Thursday Junior events.