American Champions 2022: MacMillan

Norfolk, Virginia – April 30, 2022 – As part of the Virginia International Tattoo, the American Pipe Band Championship was held in the downtown naval city and in the end it was MacMillan that took away the prize in Grade 2 and Carnegie Mellon University won the Grade 3 title. The Grade 3 Wake & District Public Safety also competed in the Grade 2 events. It was the first time that the competition was held since 2019.

Grade 2

Overall

1st MacMillan (US$2000)

2nd Ulster Scottish ($1000))

3rd Wake & District Public Safety $500)

Drumming: Ulster Scottish

Medley

1st MacMillan (1,1,2,2)

2nd Ulster Scottish (3,3,1,1)

3rd Wake & District Public Safety (Gr3) (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Ken Eller, Bob Worrall (piping); Alex MacIntyre (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (ens.pref.) (2,2,1,1)

2nd MacMillan (1,1,2,2)

3rd Wake & District Public Safety (Gr3) (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Scott Walker, Bob Worrall (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); Duncan Millar (drumming)

Grade Three

Overall

1st Carnegie Mellon University ($1500)

2nd Wake & District Public Safety ($1000)

3rd 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland ($500)

4th MacMillan Birtles

Drumming: Carnegie Mellon University

Medley

1st Carnegie Mellon University (2,1,1,1)

2nd Wake & District Public Safety (3,2,2,2)

3rd 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland (1,3,3,4)

4th MacMillan Birtles (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Scott Walker, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Bob Worrall (ensemble); Duncan Millar (drumming)

MSR

1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,2,1)

2nd Wake & District Public Safety (3,2,1,2)

3rd 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland (2,3,4,4)

4th MacMillan Birtles (4,4,3,3)

Judges: Ken Eller, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Scott Walker (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Open Drum Corps Fanfare: MacMillan ($1000)