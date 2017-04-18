Dunedin takes two at Norfolk

Published: April 29, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Norfolk, Virginia – April 29, 2017 – The second annual Virginia International Tattoo American Pipe Band Championship was held at Scope Plaza in warm, sunny weather. The contest this year was for Grade 2 and Grade 3 bands, departing from the Grade 1 and Grade 2 format of 2016. Judges were from all over the world: Greg Bassani (Australia), Andrew Carlisle (Pittsburgh), Ken Eller (Ontario), Terry Lee (British Columbia), Alex MacIntyre (Alberta), Donald MacPhee (Scotland), Ross McCrindle (Scotland) and Harry Russell (Northern Ireland). The Grade 2 event had double the number of judges than the usual format, with four piping, two ensemble and two drumming adjudicators for both the medley and MSR events; Grade 3 had the more familiar 2,1,1 set-up.

+ Virginia Tattoo returns without Grade 1

Bands also performed over the week at several military tattoos at the 10,000-seat Scope Arena.

City of Dunedin competing in the Grade 2 competition at the 2017 Virginia International Tattoo American Pipe Band Championship.

Grade 2 (overall)
1st City of Dunedin (US$2,500)
2nd Worcester Kiltie ($1,000)
3rd MacMillan ($500)
Drumming: City of Dunedin

Best MSR: City of Dunedin
Best Medley: City of Dunedin

Grade 3 (overall)
1st St. Thomas Episcopal School ($2,000)
2nd Carnegie Mellon University ($1,000)
3rd Wake & District Public Safety ($500)
4th Ulster Scottish
Drumming: St. Thomas Episcopal School

Best MSR: St. Thomas Episcopal School
Best Medley: St. Thomas Episcopal School

Wake & District Public Safety in the Grade 3 competition.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
April 30, 1995Piper George Findlater’s Victoria Cross auctioned for more than Â£55,000.
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
  2. Georgetown at 75 an inspiring success story
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS May 4, 2017Pittsburgh Piping Society featuring Michael GreyCafe Sam 5242 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

May 12, 2017The LivingstoneHamilton, Ontario

May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: In prematurely changing the physical characteristics of your chanter, you may create greater problems for yourself than those which you initially sought to remedy.
Lionel Tupman, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Energized