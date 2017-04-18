Dunedin takes two at Norfolk

(Page 1 of 1)

Norfolk, Virginia – April 29, 2017 – The second annual Virginia International Tattoo American Pipe Band Championship was held at Scope Plaza in warm, sunny weather. The contest this year was for Grade 2 and Grade 3 bands, departing from the Grade 1 and Grade 2 format of 2016. Judges were from all over the world: Greg Bassani (Australia), Andrew Carlisle (Pittsburgh), Ken Eller (Ontario), Terry Lee (British Columbia), Alex MacIntyre (Alberta), Donald MacPhee (Scotland), Ross McCrindle (Scotland) and Harry Russell (Northern Ireland). The Grade 2 event had double the number of judges than the usual format, with four piping, two ensemble and two drumming adjudicators for both the medley and MSR events; Grade 3 had the more familiar 2,1,1 set-up.

+ Virginia Tattoo returns without Grade 1

Bands also performed over the week at several military tattoos at the 10,000-seat Scope Arena.

Grade 2 (overall)

1st City of Dunedin (US$2,500)

2nd Worcester Kiltie ($1,000)

3rd MacMillan ($500)

Drumming: City of Dunedin

Best MSR: City of Dunedin

Best Medley: City of Dunedin

Grade 3 (overall)

1st St. Thomas Episcopal School ($2,000)

2nd Carnegie Mellon University ($1,000)

3rd Wake & District Public Safety ($500)

4th Ulster Scottish

Drumming: St. Thomas Episcopal School

Best MSR: St. Thomas Episcopal School

Best Medley: St. Thomas Episcopal School

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]