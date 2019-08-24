Angus D. MacColl wins Captain John MacLellan Medal

Edinburgh – August 24, 2019 – Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won the 2019 Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Dinner-Recital-Competition held at the Waldorf-Astoria Caledonia Hotel in Edinburgh to a packed house.

MacColl performer “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairick.” Each piper was given a piobaireachd composed by MacLellan to perform in an after-dinner recital atmosphere. Catered by the four-star hotel and sponsored in part by the William Grant Foundation, guests enjoy an event unlike any other, befitting the stature of the performing artists and the memory of the MacLellan, one of the great influences in the history of the Highland pipes.

Also competing in the invitational event were Glenn Brown of Glasgow (“The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”); Ben Duncan of Edinburgh (“Salute to the Great Pipe”); and Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia (“For My Lass, Fair Pretty and Highland”).

The competition was judged solely by Tom Speirs.

The winner of the 2018 Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Medal was Glenn Brown.

Captain John MacLellan was named as one of the greatest 20 pipers in history by a panel of experts assembled by pipes|drums in 2014.

