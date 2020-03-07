Angus MacColl starts big Scottish solo season with a Uist & Barra win

Glasgow – March 7, 2020 – Angus MacColl got his 2020 solo piping season off to a great start by winning the Uist & Barra championship at the association’s annual invitational competition held at the National Piping Centre-Otago Street. The event is the first big solo contest of the year in the UK. To determine the overall prize, the rankings in Piobaireachd and MSR events are worth five points for first, four for second and so on. The Hornpipe & Jig points are halved, so 2.5 for first, two for second, etc.

Piobaireachd (competitors submitted six tunes)

1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Craigellachie”

2nd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyarrick”

3rd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

5th Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

MSR

1st Sarah Muir, Glasgow

2nd Iain Speirs

3rd Finlay Johnston

4th Angus MacColl

5th Alasdair Henderson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus MacColl

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

4th Iain Speirs

5th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

Chris Armstrong, Patricia Henderson and Colin MacLellan judged all three of the events.

Also competing: Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow; and Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland.

Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, was invited but did not play.

It was the 75th time that the contest had been held. The Uist & Barra Association (Comunn Uibhist agus Bharraigh Ghlaschu) is a group based in Glasgow particularly for the many Gaelic speakers from the Hebrides who have moved to the Lowlands of Scotland over the years.

