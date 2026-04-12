April showers May with trophies on huge day at 2026 SPA solos

Glasgow – April 11, 2026 – Cameron May of Lesmahagow, Scotland, enjoyed a day for the ages with three firsts and a second to gain the overall championship trophy and an additional £50 at the annual Scottish Pipers Association solo competitions. By winning both the A-Grade 2/4 March and the Strathspey & Reel, May competed in the Former Winners MMSSRR.

Ben Duncan of Edinburgh, who had won the A-Grade light music events in previous years and is therefore ineligible to play in them again, won the Premier/A-Grade Piobaireachd and was second in the Former Winners MMSSRR.

The SPA was founded in 1910. The trophies for the organization’s annual solo contest feature many of the most famous names in piping history.

Premier/A-Grade

Piobaireachd (Donald MacLeod Trophy, submit four)

1st Ben Duncan, “The Finger Lock” (£110)

2nd Cameron May, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim” (£80)

3rd Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland, “The Battle of Bealach nam Brog” (£50)

4th Bill Geddes, Glasgow, “Nameless, hiharin dro o dro” (£30)

5th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland, “The MacDonalds Are Simple”

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Bill Wotherspoon

Former Winners MMSSRR (Eachen Caimbeul Trophy, submit four of each tune type, for previous winners of the 2/4 March or Strathspey & Reel)

1st Cameron May (£100)

2nd Ben Duncan (£70)

3rd John Dew, Glasgow (£50)

4th Callum Wynd

5th Keith Bowes, Glasgow

Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon, John Wilson

2/4 March

1st Cameron May

2nd Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland

4th Kyle Cameron, Rosemarkie, Scotland

5th Jonathon Simpson

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, John Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron May

2nd Jonathon Simpson

3rd Craig Muirhead

4th Ruairidh Brown

5th Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, John Wilson

6/8 March (Duncan MacFadyen Memorial Trophy, own choice of tune played before the Preier/A-Grade Piobaireachd, one prize)

1st Calum Watson, Glasgow (£50)

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Bill Wotherspoon

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (submit three)

1st Hector Munro (£90)

2nd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany (£60)

3rd Keith Bowes (£40)

4th Norrie Gillies, Milnathort, Scotland (£30)

5th Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland

Judges: Peter Hunt, Robert Wallace

2/4 March

1st Ruairidh Brown

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Alistair Brown

5th David Bruce

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, John Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Ruairidh Brown

3rd Alistair Brown

4th David Bruce

5th Calum Carn

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, John Wilson

C-Grade

Piobaireachd (submit three)

1st Callum Davidson (£80)

2nd Craig Muirhead (£50)

3rd Iain Simpson (£40)

4th Fraser Hamilton (£30)

5th Thomas Turner

Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser

2/4 March

1st Kyle Shead (£40)

2nd Thomas Fallon (£25)

3rd Chris Coates (£20)

4th Lewis Maxwell (£10)

5th Catriona Norman

Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Kyle Shead (£40)

2nd Thomas Fallon (£25)

3rd Scott Garden (£20)

4th Catriona Norman (£10)

5th Lewis Maxwell

Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone