Ashley McMichael wins 2026 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year in Ballymena
Ballymena, Northern Ireland – October 10, 2026 – Ashley McMichael of Antrim, Northern Ireland, was named the 2026 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year after winning the Piobaireachd and Marches, Strathspeys & Reels events at the annual Ballymena competition.
McMichael took the Piobaireachd with a performance of “Lord Lovat’s Lament,” ahead of Scott McKay, who played “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament” No. 1, and James Stone of Waterford, Ireland, who was third with “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering.”
McMichael completed his double with an MSR win, with James Frazer of Rathfriland, Northern Ireland, second and John McElmurray of Pomeroy, Northern Ireland, third.
Stone won the Hornpipe & Jig event, with Alastair Donaghy of Sixmilecross, Northern Ireland, taking second. All competitors participated in the Hornpipe & Jig, which awarded only two prizes and did not count towrad the overall.
Piobaireachd
1st Ashley McMichael
2nd Scott McKay
3rd James Stone
Judges: Donald MacPhee
MMSSRR
1st Ashley McMichael
2nd James Frazer
3rd John McElmurray
Judges: Donald MacPhee, Richard Parkes
Hornpipe & Jig
1st James Stone
2nd Alastair Donaghy
Judges: Donald MacPhee, Richard Parkes
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