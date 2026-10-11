Ashley McMichael wins 2026 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year in Ballymena

Ballymena, Northern Ireland – October 10, 2026 – Ashley McMichael of Antrim, Northern Ireland, was named the 2026 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year after winning the Piobaireachd and Marches, Strathspeys & Reels events at the annual Ballymena competition.

McMichael took the Piobaireachd with a performance of “Lord Lovat’s Lament,” ahead of Scott McKay, who played “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament” No. 1, and James Stone of Waterford, Ireland, who was third with “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering.”

McMichael completed his double with an MSR win, with James Frazer of Rathfriland, Northern Ireland, second and John McElmurray of Pomeroy, Northern Ireland, third.

Stone won the Hornpipe & Jig event, with Alastair Donaghy of Sixmilecross, Northern Ireland, taking second. All competitors participated in the Hornpipe & Jig, which awarded only two prizes and did not count towrad the overall.

Piobaireachd

1st Ashley McMichael

2nd Scott McKay

3rd James Stone

Judges: Donald MacPhee

MMSSRR

1st Ashley McMichael

2nd James Frazer

3rd John McElmurray

Judges: Donald MacPhee, Richard Parkes

Hornpipe & Jig

1st James Stone

2nd Alastair Donaghy

Judges: Donald MacPhee, Richard Parkes