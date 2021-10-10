Published: October 10, 2021

Auckland & District to field Marshall as pipe-sergeant

Grade 1 Auckland & District has given Scott Marshall of Dunedin, New Zealand, the pipe-sergeant role, working with Pipe-Major Adam Michie.

The 20-year old Marshall was a member of Auckland & District band from 2012 until 2016 when he moved to Scotland where he was a member of Grade 1 Johnstone and also played with the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland. He has also served as pipe-major of the New Zealand Youth Pipe Band.

“It is very humbling to be considered for a leadership role in the band and I look forward to continue building on the approach taken by Adam Michie . . . to producing a quality sound and an enjoyable playing environment,” Marshall said in a statement from the band.

Scott Marshall is a successful solo piper winning, among many other awards, the New Zealand under-21 Championship in 2014.

Adam Michie was appointed pipe-major of Auckland & District in 2019, succeeding long-time leader Ben McLaughlin.

Auckland & District competing at the 2021 New Zealand Championships.

New Zealand has been able to deal with the pandemic without as much disruption to its piping and drumming scene as most other parts of the world, and Auckland & District placed third overall in the 2021 New Zealand Championships.

 

