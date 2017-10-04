Auckland drives minis

(Page 1 of 1)

Auckland, New Zealand – October 14, 2017 – Auckland & District won both Grade 1 events and the overall prize at the Auckland Mini-Band Competition, the first time that the band had taken part in the event. Three pipe bands entered in the top grade, with the revamped Canterbury Caledonia making an appearance with Lead-Drummer Brayden Drummond and Pipe-Sergeant Liam Kernaghan filling in for Australia-based Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke.

+ J. Hawke, Drummond new Canterbury leaders

The events had five judges: three piping and one each for drumming and mid-section. With groups of four-to-six pipers, a bass and two snares, playing under a marquee on an elevated stage with professional lighting, the competition was very well received by contestants and a sizable audience.

Grade 1

Medley

1st Auckland & District (1,1,1,1,3)

2nd New Zealand Police (3,3,2,2,2)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian (2,2,3,3,1)

Judges: Merve Appleton, Brian Switalla, Hayden Pullen (piping); Glen Rodgers (drumming); Andrea Purvis (bass & tenor)

MSR

1st Auckland & District (1,1,1,2,2)

2nd New Zealand Police (3,2,3,1,1)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian (2,3,2,3,3)

Judges: Merve Appleton, Brian Switalla, Hayden Pullen (piping); Glen Rodgers (drumming); Tony Purvis (bass & tenor)

Grade 3-4

Medley

1st City of Auckland (Gr3)

2nd Papakura (Gr4)

3rd City of Sails (Gr3)

4th City of Sails #1 (Gr4)

5th City of Sails #2 (Gr4)

Grade 3 MSR

1st City of Sails

Grade 4 MSR

1st Bay of Plenty #1

2nd Papakura

3rd City of Sails #1

5th= Bay of Plenty #2 / City of Sails #2

