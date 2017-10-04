Auckland drives minis

Published: October 15, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Auckland, New Zealand – October 14, 2017 – Auckland & District won both Grade 1 events and the overall prize at the Auckland Mini-Band Competition, the first time that the band had taken part in the event. Three pipe bands entered in the top grade, with the revamped Canterbury Caledonia making an appearance with Lead-Drummer Brayden Drummond and Pipe-Sergeant Liam Kernaghan filling in for Australia-based Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke.

+ J. Hawke, Drummond new Canterbury leaders

The events had five judges: three piping and one each for drumming and mid-section. With groups of four-to-six pipers, a bass and two snares, playing under a marquee on an elevated stage with professional lighting, the competition was very well received by contestants and a sizable audience.

Auckland & District on stage at the Auckland Mini-Band Competition.

Grade 1
Medley
1st Auckland & District (1,1,1,1,3)
2nd New Zealand Police (3,3,2,2,2)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian (2,2,3,3,1)
Judges: Merve Appleton, Brian Switalla, Hayden Pullen (piping); Glen Rodgers (drumming); Andrea Purvis (bass & tenor)

MSR
1st Auckland & District (1,1,1,2,2)
2nd New Zealand Police (3,2,3,1,1)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian (2,3,2,3,3)
Judges: Merve Appleton, Brian Switalla, Hayden Pullen (piping); Glen Rodgers (drumming); Tony Purvis (bass & tenor)

Grade 3-4
Medley
1st City of Auckland (Gr3)
2nd Papakura (Gr4)
3rd City of Sails (Gr3)
4th City of Sails #1 (Gr4)
5th City of Sails #2 (Gr4)

Grade 3 MSR
1st City of Sails

Grade 4 MSR
1st Bay of Plenty #1
2nd Papakura
3rd City of Sails #1
5th= Bay of Plenty #2 / City of Sails #2

Got results that you want to share with the piping and drumming world, saved for posterity in a credible publication? Just email them in the above format, along with a photo or two!

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. Hundreds salute Reay Mackay
  2. Blair digital chanter promises to rock piping
  3. Forget not
  4. RISEN
  5. A message of thanks
MOST RECENT POST
  • Remember empathy
    Wed, 4 Oct 2017
    Why do many judges forget what it was like to be a competitor? This came up the other day in a conversation about judging, competing, and judges. The current flap by a vocal minority about the Solo Piping Judges Association … Cont …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS October 21, 2017Labour Weekend Silver Chanter Solo CompetitionsChristchurch

November 4, 2017London CompetitionsKensington Conference & Events Centre, The Town Hall, Hornton Street London

November 5, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society November GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

November 10, 2017Silicon Valley Pipe & Drum WorkshopSaratoga, CA

December 3, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society December GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

TIP OF THE DAY
In a pipe band, if everyone is playing to the drummers . . . then no one is right, but at least it is in unison!
Sean McKeown, Toronto
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Well grounded