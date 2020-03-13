Australian Pipe Band Championships put off until October

The bi-annual Australian Pipe Band Championships, originally scheduled for April 4-5 in Maryborough, Victoria, have been postponed, with a likely new date of October 24-25.

Pipe Bands Australia made the announcement in the wake of the COVID-19 worldwide crisis, which is effecting almost every aspect of society globally.

“We know and appreciate that many bands, officials and supporters from across Australia and overseas have invested significant time, money, energy and enthusiasm into their preparations for the weekend of 4 and 5 April in Maryborough will be disappointed the championships have been delayed,” Pipe Bands Australia said in a statement. “We all share in that disappointment. However, the personal health and safety of every member of the pipe band community together with their family and friends must come first.”

The event is held every two years, with one of the six state-run pipe band associations that form the Pipe Bands Australia collective bidding to stage the competition.

The winner of the 2018 Australian Championships were won by Grade 2 Hawthorn City. There was no Grade 1 competition.

The two-day New Zealand Pipe Band Championships are currently being held in Invercargill. New Zealand has reported only a handful of coronavirus cases at this point.

As the COVID-19 situation continues, many piping and drumming events scheduled in the next few months are expected to be cancelled or postponed.

