BagpipeLessons.com unveils BagpipeGPT artificial intelligence learning tool

Jori Chisholm of Seattle has emerged as one of history’s great innovators for the Highland pipes. Recognizing the promise of internet “distance learning,” he was the first to harness the power of online teaching almost 30 years ago with the launch of BagpipeLessons.com.

Numerous creations have stemmed from the teaching platform over the years, each designed to make life as a piper easier, more enjoyable and more productive.

Recognizing the potential of artificial intelligence, Chisholm has launched “BagpipeGPT,” an AI-based learning tool designed for pipers. He’s fed the data from myriad lessons, videos, manuals, magazine articles, and handouts to enable AI to answer questions with a near-instant response.

“As an innovator, I’m always looking for ways we can harness new technology to improve the experience of playing and learning to play music,” Chisholm writes in his three-page introduction to BagpipeGPT. “As teacher, I’m very interested in finding ways to help people learn more effectively and efficiently. With the growth and proliferation of AI tools, I’m excited to explore how we can use the power of AI to help people learn.”

Chisholm is almost as much a canny marketer as he is a clever innovator. His Tone Protector two-way humidity-controlling pipe chanter cap is omnipresent with pipers from novices to Silver Star winners. Chisholm’s World Online Solo Competitions blazed a trail followed by the piping and drumming world during the pandemic and beyond, and he’s introduced numerous products designed to improve playing and ease the inherent headaches caused by the fickle instrument.

“BagpipeGPT is an amazingly powerful tool for teaching and learning.” – Jori Chisholm

He’s confident that BagpipeGPT will be an indispensable tool for pipers seeking help, though well-informed and reliable answers are at their fingertips.

“Custom GPTs allow users to upload their own information, documents, images, spreadsheets, and text to create a specific knowledge base, ensuring accurate and context-relevant answers,” he said. “This resource uses all my teaching materials to answer questions and provide detailed, accurate, and practical information. For example, BagpipeGPT can give step-by-step instructions on eliminating crossing noises, create practice plans, troubleshoot issues, and offer performance tips based on my teaching materials.”

At the same time, Chisholm doesn’t think AI will replace flesh-and-blood instructors any more than his Tone Protector will solve every stability challenge.

“I don’t think AI tools will entirely replace music lessons taught by real human teachers, but I do believe they will expand access and enhance learning experiences,” he added. “Tools like BagpipeGPT are already proving themselves to be incredibly useful for pipers who are using them. I use it as a quick way to access all the information I’ve created over the years, and it’s an amazingly powerful tool for teaching and learning.”

Here’s Jori Chisholm’s video introduction to BagpipeGPT:

What do you think? We always welcome our readers’ thoughts. Just use our Comments tool below!