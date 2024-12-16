Becky Weir the latest woman to lead the way in Square Day Open Solo Drumming Championship

Among the many solo and band contests at the December 14th Jenny Mair Square Day Competition in Palmerston North, New Zealand, a notable success in the Open Solo Snare Drumming emerged when Grade 4 Metro Scottish Lead-Drummer Becky Weir was first against a field of 10 of the country’s best players.

After spending much of the 2024 Scottish summer competing with Grade 1 ScottishPower and receiving instruction from ScottishPower Lead-Drummer Jake Jörgensen, Weir returned to her Christchurch-based band, helping the group win the drumming in both the Medley and MSR Square Day events

Weir’s solo success comes two years after Georgia Eagle won the 2022 Jenny Mair Square Day Open Solo Snare competition. Eagle was second in this year’s event and, like Weir, is also from Christchurch but plays with the Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian Society and is L-D of St. Andrew’s College A Juvenile.

In addition to Metro Scottish winning the drumming, the band was the overall winner of Grade 4.

Jenny Mair Square Day Open Solo Drumming Championship

1st Becky Weir

2nd Georgia Eagle

3rd Robert Oliver, Christchurch

Judge: Paul Turner