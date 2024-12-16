Results
December 16, 2024

Becky Weir the latest woman to lead the way in Square Day Open Solo Drumming Championship

Becky Weir on her way to winning the 2024 Jenny Mair Square Day Open Solo Drumming Championship

Among the many solo and band contests at the December 14th Jenny Mair Square Day Competition in Palmerston North, New Zealand, a notable success in the Open Solo Snare Drumming emerged when Grade 4 Metro Scottish Lead-Drummer Becky Weir was first against a field of 10 of the country’s best players.

After spending much of the 2024 Scottish summer competing with Grade 1 ScottishPower and receiving instruction from ScottishPower Lead-Drummer Jake Jörgensen, Weir returned to her Christchurch-based band, helping the group win the drumming in both the Medley and MSR Square Day events

Weir’s solo success comes two years after Georgia Eagle won the 2022 Jenny Mair Square Day Open Solo Snare competition. Eagle was second in this year’s event and, like Weir, is also from Christchurch but plays with the Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian Society and is L-D of St. Andrew’s College A Juvenile.

In addition to Metro Scottish winning the drumming, the band was the overall winner of Grade 4.

Jenny Mair Square Day Open Solo Drumming Championship
1st Becky Weir
2nd Georgia Eagle
3rd Robert Oliver, Christchurch
Judge: Paul Turner

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
December 10, 2024
78th Highlanders on the hunt for new lead-drummer
News
December 09, 2024
Police Scotland Fife on tap to get audience dancing at annual Aberdeen Concert April 19
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?