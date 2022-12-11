Eagle eyes greatness after winning Open Solo Drumming Championship at Jenny Mair Square Day

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 10, 2022 – In addition to the pipe band events at the 2022 Jenny Mair Square Day, 12 top-flight snare drummers from across New Zealand competed in the Open Solo Drumming Championship at the Celtic Inn, and Georgia Eagle, leading-drummer of the St. Andrew’s College A Juvenile band in Christchurch was the winner.

She also plays with Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian Society.

It was the first win of an Open Solo Championship for Eagle.

Jenny Mair Square Day Open Solo Drumming Championship

1st Georgia Eagle

2nd Douglas Bilsland, Auckland

3rd Lachlan Dean, Auckland