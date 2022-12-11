Results
December 11, 2022

Eagle eyes greatness after winning Open Solo Drumming Championship at Jenny Mair Square Day

Georgia Eagle with her Open Solo Championship trophy at the annual Jenny Mair Square Day contest in Palmerston North, New Zealand

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 10, 2022 – In addition to the pipe band events at the 2022 Jenny Mair Square Day, 12 top-flight snare drummers from across New Zealand competed in the Open Solo Drumming Championship at the Celtic Inn, and Georgia Eagle, leading-drummer of the St. Andrew’s College A Juvenile band in Christchurch was the winner.

She also plays with Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian Society.

It was the first win of an Open Solo Championship for Eagle.

Jenny Mair Square Day Open Solo Drumming Championship
1st Georgia Eagle
2nd Douglas Bilsland, Auckland
3rd Lachlan Dean, Auckland

